Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced its financial results for Q4 of the fiscal year 2025. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of $2.3 Bn (~₹19,407 crore) for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking a 2% year-on-year increase, surpassing analysts’ expectations of ₹18,877 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2.64 lakh crore, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the same period last year. In fact, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter increased by 3.6% year-on-year to ₹48,737 crore. This growth was primarily fueled by the strong performance of the company’s retail and digital services arms, which offset challenges in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 16.9% from 17.8% in the corresponding period (Q4) of the previous financial year.

Jio holds strong

Particularly in the digital services segment, Jio Platforms continued its strong performance, reporting a 25.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹7,023 crore. And revenue surged by 17.8% to ₹39,853 crore, driven by the impact of tariff revisions and growth in homes and digital services businesses. It also recorded a 13.5% rise in average revenue per user (ARPU), which reached ₹206.2. Even EBITDA for the quarter grew by 18.5% to ₹17,016 crore. Notably, the company added 6.1 million subscribers during Q4 2025, indicating continued growth in its telecom business.​

The latest financial result comes after the February launch of JioHotstar – the newly consolidated streaming service formed from the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This strategic move positions Reliance to capture a larger share of India’s rapidly growing digital entertainment market. Additionally, Reliance has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the trending AI sector. The company is reportedly planning to build the world’s largest AI data center in India (precisely in Jamnagar, Gujarat). OpenAI and Meta are also reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries to collaborate on AI-related projects in India.

Speaking of the retail segment, Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) reported a 30.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,519 crore. Its EBITDA increased by 14% to ₹6,711 crore, attributed to improved efficiencies and a better product mix. In fact, RRV’s revenue from operations stood at ₹88,620 crore, up 15.7% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals) segment reported a 15.4% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1.64 lakh crore, driven by increased volumes and a broader domestic product footprint. However, EBITDA declined by 10% to ₹15,080 crore due to weaker transportation fuel margins and lower polyester chain margins. Also, total output increased by 2.5% to 20.3 million metric tons, with production for sale growing by 4.7% to 17.9 million metric tons.

Additionally, the oil and gas segment reported a 0.4% year-on-year decline in revenue to ₹6,440 crore, primarily due to lower gas production and oil offtake from the KGD6 field.

The full financial year 2024-25, RIL reported record consolidated revenue of ₹10.71 lakh crore, a 7.1% increase year-on-year. In fact, the company’s net profit grew by 2.9% to ₹81,309 crore, while EBITDA increased by 2.9% to ₹1.83 lakh crore. Notably, the company declared a dividend of ₹5.5 per share for the year.

“FY2025 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. During FY25, we have laid a strong foundation for our projects in renewable energy and battery operations. In the coming quarters, we will see the transition of this business from incubation to operationalization,” Mukesh Ambani (Chairman and Managing Director, RIL) said in his statement.