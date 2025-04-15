The global smartphone market saw a 3% increase in year-over-year (YoY) growth during the first quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse. The quarter witnessed a surge in emerging markets, bolstered by the ongoing recovery in regions such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The growth in the global smartphone market during Q1 2025 was largely driven by improvements in emerging economies. These regions, still experiencing increasing smartphone adoption, benefited from stronger economic conditions, which supported higher demand for mobile devices. The January sales period, in particular, was strong, benefiting from a government subsidy program in China that provided a temporary boost to consumer spending. As a result, China, despite facing broader economic challenges, played a major role in offsetting the decline in more mature markets.

However, economic conditions in developed markets were less favorable, according to Counterpoint Research’s report. In North America and Europe, sales either stagnated or declined, following the rapid recovery seen in 2024. Economic uncertainty, driven by factors such as inflation concerns and shifting consumer priorities, led to reduced spending in these regions. Moreover, the threat of further trade barriers and tariffs between major economies, especially the US and China, introduced additional risks, affecting overall demand for smartphones.

Coming to the performances of individual tech companies, tech titan Apple was the star of the quarter, recording an annual increase of 10% in iPhone shipments during the first quarter of the year. Data released by both IDC and Counterpoint Research reveals that the company shipped approximately 57.9 million iPhones during the quarter, up from 52.6 million units in the same quarter last year. Of course, this rise in shipments was attributed both to a spike in end-user demand as well as a deliberate supply-chain move by Apple. With the Trump administration having introduced significant tariffs on goods exported from China—initially set to rise as high as 145%—Apple accelerated iPhone deliveries to the US to ensure that inventory arrived before the levies were implemented. Devices already in the U.S. prior to the imposition of tariffs are not subject to these additional costs, allowing Apple to buffer itself and consumers from potential price hikes.

While the US market remained relatively flat and China saw a decline in shipments, Apple clocked a decent performance in emerging markets. Counterpoint Research reported that the iPhone 16e played a major role in Apple’s Q1 success. Priced from $599, the 16e replaced the iPhone SE and catered to price-sensitive markets, contributing to double-digit growth in India, Japan, and other markets. According to Counterpoint’s latest data, Apple captured 19% of the global smartphone market in Q1 2025. This marks the first time Apple has led global sales in the first quarter of any year, a period traditionally dominated by Android manufacturers due to the timing of their flagship releases.

Samsung, which experienced a 5% year-over-year drop in market share, had a delayed rollout of its Galaxy S25 series. Despite the sluggish start, Samsung did report improved sales by March and gained a market share of 18%. Other major players such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo continued to hold their positions in the global rankings. Xiaomi saw a modest increase in shipments and a 1% increase in its market share. Vivo and Oppo completed the top five, with their market shares remaining unchanged at 8% each.