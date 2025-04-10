Apple has been working to diversify its manufacturing base and mitigate the impact of rising US tariffs on Chinese imports. A major portion of that is being moved to India, which has resulted in Apple deciding to transport a massive number of iPhones directly from India to the US. The move, which involved the chartering of multiple cargo flights, has seen Apple ship an estimated 600 tons of iPhones — equivalent to approximately 1.5 million devices — from its Indian production facilities to the US, reports Reuters.

This development comes at a time when the US government, under President Donald Trump, has imposed steep tariffs on a wide range of goods imported from China, where Apple traditionally manufactures the vast majority of its products. The tariff increase, reaching a rate of 125% on Chinese imports, has prompted companies such as Apple to take measures to avoid cost escalations. While goods imported from China face the highest tariff rates, imports from India are subject to a lower 26% tariff — a figure that has been temporarily suspended following a 90-day pause announced by President Trump for countries other than China.

Now, the iPhone-maker reportedly worked with Indian airport authorities to expedite customs clearance processes at Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu, where Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn operates one of its largest Indian plants. Customs clearance times were reduced from around 30 hours to just six hours, replicating efficient systems Apple has used at airports in China. According to reports, six cargo aircraft, each capable of carrying around 100 tons, have transported iPhones from India to the US in recent times. The packaged weight of each iPhone, including accessories and packaging, is estimated at around 350 grams, allowing analysts to calculate the total consignment at approximately 1.5 million devices.

This logistics operation was made possible by Apple’s steady expansion of its manufacturing footprint in India over recent years. Foxconn, along with Tata Electronics, serves as a primary supplier for Apple’s Indian operations. The plant in Chennai has seen increased output, particularly following Apple’s decision to target a 20% rise in production levels in response to the tariffs. Reports confirmed that Foxconn’s plant in Chennai began operating on Sundays — traditionally a non-working day — to meet production targets. The plant produced 20 million iPhones in the previous year, including the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models.

The US market remains one of Apple’s largest revenue sources, with over 220 million iPhones sold globally each year. According to Counterpoint Research, around 20% of iPhones imported into the US already originate from India, with the majority still produced in China. However, the increase in tariffs on Chinese imports presents complications, and analysts warn that if Apple is unable to shield itself from these costs through supply chain diversification or negotiations for tariff exemptions, the price of iPhones in the US could rise dramatically. Calculations by Rosenblatt Securities suggest that the price of the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max, currently retailing at $1,599, could increase to approximately $2,300 if the full cost of the tariffs were passed on to consumers.