The consequences of the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration are already beginning to show up, hightenedly in the tech space. Following a plunge in tech stocks, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has now announced that it would postpone preorders for its highly anticipated Switch 2 console in the US owing to Trump’s recent tariff announcement. Originally scheduled to begin on April 9, preorder access has now been delayed indefinitely while the company evaluates the effects of the new trade policies and how that would impact the price of the console. However, the console’s release date of June 5, remains unchanged.

The announcement arrives just days after the official reveal of the Switch 2 and the Trump administration’s declaration of sweeping new import tariffs, which include significant duties on goods from several countries involved in the electronics manufacturing supply chain, such as Japan, China, and Vietnam.

The decision to delay preorders comes amid growing concern that the recently announced tariffs could directly affect the pricing and availability of consumer electronics, including gaming consoles. A 24% tariff has been introduced on goods imported from Japan, where Nintendo is headquartered. Even more significant are the import duties of 46% and 54% on goods from Vietnam and China respectively—two key manufacturing hubs for Nintendo’s hardware.

With the Switch 2 already priced at $449.99 in the U.S.—substantially higher than the original Switch’s $299 launch price—consumers and analysts alike are speculating whether these tariffs will push prices even higher. If the 24% tariff were applied in full to the current U.S. retail price, the console’s cost could rise to approximately $558. However, it remains unclear how much of this increase, if any, will be passed on to consumers. Nintendo has not commented on whether it plans to absorb the additional costs or adjust retail pricing.

While the delay affects only the U.S. market for now, Nintendo has not clarified whether other regions will follow suit. In the UK, for instance, preorders are already underway at various retailers. In addition to this, the company had planned to offer select customers the opportunity to preorder the Switch 2 directly via its official website starting May 8. With the U.S. preorder window indefinitely postponed, it is unclear whether this system will still be implemented or altered in the coming weeks. However, Nintendo has also introduced a Japan-exclusive version of the Switch 2, priced significantly lower at 49,980 yen (around $343). This edition, however, is restricted to Japanese language options

To recap, the Switch 2 was introduced earlier this week and comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. These include a larger 7.9-inch 1080p display, 256GB of internal storage, and a new C-button designed to enhance in-game communication. The console supports hybrid play, functioning both as a handheld device and a docked system connected to televisions. A bundle featuring the console and the new “Mario Kart World” game is priced at $499.99, with the standalone game listed at $79.99, marking another significant jump compared to standard game pricing from previous generations.

Nintendo is not alone in facing the fallout of Trump’s new tariff policy. Several industries reliant on imported goods have voiced alarm over the potential consequences of these measures. Board game makers and electronics manufacturers alike have warned that the additional costs could have far-reaching implications for product availability and pricing. Some companies have already begun suspending services or reevaluating supply chains in anticipation of higher operational costs.