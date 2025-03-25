Han Jong-Hee, a long-term veteran of Samsung Electronics and the co-CEO of the enterprise, has passed away at the age of 63. According to reports, Han suffered a cardiac arrest before passing away on Tuesday.

Just one week before his passing, Han chaired Samsung’s annual shareholders’ meeting, where he addressed concerns about the company’s current stock performance and challenges in AI-driven semiconductors. During the meeting, he acknowledged that the current year would be a difficult one for Samsung, citing uncertain global trade policies, regulatory issues, and other factors. “First and foremost, I sincerely apologise for the recent stock performance not meeting your expectations. Over the past year, our company failed to adequately respond to the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor market,” he had said at that time.

Han Jong-Hee had been with Samsung for nearly four decades, building a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the company’s history. He joined Samsung Electronics in 1988, starting his career in the display division. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in Samsung’s rise as a major name in television manufacturing, helping the company surpass Japanese rivals such as Sony and carve a place for itself in the competitive landscape.

In 2017, Han was promoted to head of Samsung’s Visual Display division, where he was credited with advancing Samsung’s TV technology and strengthening its market position. His leadership was instrumental in the development and global success of Samsung’s LED TV lineup, which became a defining product category for the company. His contributions extended beyond television. Three years ago, he was appointed Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of Samsung Electronics, a position that gave him responsibility for mobile devices, home appliances, and overall consumer electronics. Under his leadership, Samsung pursued a vision of integrating AI into its product lineup, including smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners.

Samsung operates under a co-CEO leadership structure, which means that different executives are in charge of overseeing key business units. Han was responsible for consumer electronics and mobile devices, while co-CEO Jun Young-hyun led the semiconductor division, which includes memory chips and contract chip manufacturing. With Han’s passing, Jun Young-hyun is expected to assume greater leadership responsibilities, though Samsung has not yet announced any formal succession plans for Han’s role. This comes at a time when Samsung is facing intensifying challenges across its business segments. The company has struggled to keep pace with AI-driven advancements in semiconductors, particularly in the area of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, where rival SK Hynix has taken the lead. In addition to this, the company has lost its position as the world’s top smartphone maker to Apple. In the consumer electronics market, Samsung is also dealing with declining sales in televisions and home appliances, as economic uncertainties impact consumer spending.