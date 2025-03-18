Taara, a light-based internet project developed under Alphabet’s moonshot incubator X, is officially spinning off into an independent company. The decision marks a step-up for the project, which uses laser technology to transmit high-speed data and offers an alternative to traditional fiber networks and satellite-based services like SpaceX’s Starlink.

Going forward, the parent company will continue to hold a minority stake in Taara, while investment firm Series X Capital has become one of its primary backers. The company currently employs around two dozen people and has been active in a dozen countries.

Taara is Alphabet’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink. Originally born out of Loon, another project by Alphabet, Taara aims to bring internet access to areas where laying fiber-optic cables is either too expensive or logistically impractical. Instead of relying on underground cables, Taara works by transmitting data through a narrow beam of light from one terminal to another. These traffic light-sized devices can be mounted on towers, rooftops, or other elevated structures, forming high-speed links capable of transmitting up to 20 gigabits per second (gbps) over distances of 20 km (12.5 miles). This wireless optical communication system is particularly beneficial for bridging physical barriers such as rivers, valleys, or remote islands, where traditional cable infrastructure would require extensive groundwork. The technology was recently miniaturized into a compact silicon photonic chip, which Taara expects to launch as a product in 2026.

Although Taara and Starlink operate using different tech to achieve similar results, both companies share a common goal – expanding internet access to underserved regions. Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, provides internet coverage through low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, requiring dish antennas to communicate with satellites positioned in orbit. It already has a constellation of over 7,000 satellites in space.

Taara takes a different approach, as mentioned earlier, and relies on ground-based laser transmission, which eliminates the need for costly satellite launches and provides a direct line-of-sight connection between terminals. According to Taara’s founder, Mahesh Krishnaswamy, the company’s technology can offer “10, if not 100 times more bandwidth to an end user than a typical Starlink antenna, and do it for a fraction of the cost.”

It remains to be seen how Taara functions as an independent company, and whether it can attract investment from investors (as well as make a name for itself in the market outside of Alphabet’s aegis). It already offers silicon photonic chips (already mentioned earlier) that shrink and simplify the hardware in its light beams. Currently, its tech has already been deployed in multiple regions, with active projects in India, Kenya, Ghana, Australia, and Fiji, among others.

Beyond rural and underserved communities, Taara’s technology has also proven useful in urban environments and temporary installations. At the Coachella Music Festival last year, for example, Taara’s system was used to enhance the network capacity, which in turn alleviated congestion on traditional mobile networks. It has also teamed up with Bharti Airtel (in 2023) in order to explore rural connectivity solutions.