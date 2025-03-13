Apple has legally prevented Match Group (the owner of Tinder) and India’s Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), from gaining access to certain sensitive information, according to a report by Reuters citing a confidential order. This information was part of an investigation into the company’s business practices by the antitrust authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Interestingly, this sensitive information could relate to the findings of an antitrust investigation, which often looks at whether a company is engaging in unfair competition or abusing its market position. And by blocking access to this information, Apple has been able to keep its internal data and any details related to the investigation confidential, protecting its business strategies, plans, and other proprietary details from competitors.

Speaking of details, in 2024, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated an antitrust investigation into Apple’s practices on its iOS platform. The probe focused on allegations that the Cupertino-headquartered company exploited its dominant position by enforcing policies that adversely affected app developers, users, and payment processors.

Particularly central to these concerns were Apple’s mandatory in-app purchase system, which charges up to a 30% commission, and restrictions on alternative payment methods, potentially suppressing competition. However, the tech titan denied these claims, emphasizing its relatively modest market share in the country, where its iOS devices account for around 4% of the smartphone market.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, Match Group (the parent company of Tinder) and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) sought access to Apple’s sensitive business data, including developer payment information and aggregated billing details from the App Store. But the CCI ruled in favour of Apple, deciding that disclosing this information could harm Apple’s interests and that such disclosure was neither necessary nor appropriate at this stage.

This decision aligns with Apple’s previous legal victory in India, where it successfully prevented competitors from accessing its commercial secrets during antitrust proceedings. For example, in August 2024, Apple raised concerns that the CCI’s initial investigation report included sensitive commercial information that was improperly disclosed to its competitors. Following these allegations, the CCI recalled the original report and issued revised versions. CCI also directed all involved parties to destroy copies of the initial report in a bid to safeguard sensitive data.

Talking about the current status of the ongoing investigation, as of March 2025, the CCI’s senior members are still reviewing the investigation findings, and a final ruling is expected in the coming weeks. This ruling will determine whether Apple must pay fines or alter its business practices in India.

In terms of numbers, over the past five years, Apple’s presence in the Indian market has grown significantly. In 2020, Apple shipped approximately 2.7 million iPhones in India. And by 2024, this number had surged to around 12 million units (a growth of over 344%). Last year in 2024, Apple India saw a remarkable 36% revenue increase to ₹67,122 crore, and its net profit rose 23% to ₹2,745 crore, driven by strong iPhone sales.