Having felt like an eternity, Truecaller has now finally introduced a long-awaited update for iPhone users: real-time caller identification. This feature, which has been a staple on the app’s Android platform for years, was previously unavailable on iOS. Now, leveraging Apple’s latest Live Caller ID Lookup framework, Truecaller has managed to bridge the gap, putting the iPhone version of Truecaller closer to parity with its Android counterpart.

If you, like me, are an Android user, then you are familiar with Truecaller’s live caller ID feature, which enabled you to identify unknown callers on your devices. However, for iPhone users, the constraints of Apple’s operating system meant that this feature remained out of their reach. Instead, the app merely allowed users to search for numbers post-call, rendering it far less useful in real-time scenarios. So far, Android users make up the majority of Truecaller users (nearly 93%), leaving about 30 million iOS users of the caller ID and spam blocking app.

Now however, the issue has been resolved owing to Apple’s latest introduction of the Live Caller ID Lookup framework in iOS 18.2. This framework enables third-party apps, such as Truecaller, to securely access their databases and deliver caller information to users in real time. Truecaller integrated the framework to successfully implement its live caller ID feature on iPhones.

“We are proud that we, now 15 years after Truecaller’s inception, are able to offer iOS-users the same world class leading Caller-ID and spam blocking experience as we have developed on Android. With this launch we increase our addressable market substantially, to other segments of users and to other geographies with a higher iOS-penetration,” Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Truecaller CEO, commented on the development.

The new live caller ID feature is compatible with iPhones running iOS 18.2 or later, and users need to update their Truecaller app to version 14.0 or higher. Once the app is updated, users need to go to Settings, and find the Apps option. Then, they need to go to Phone, and click on Call Blocking & Identification and enable all Truecaller-related switches. After reopening the app, the setup is completed automatically.

Truecaller notes that this feature is currently available to Truecaller Premium subscribers. Free users on iOS can still use other features, such as number searches, but will encounter advertisements and will not have access to live caller ID for most calls.

The app’s spam-blocking functionality, however, remains available to all users, and they can also search for up to 2,000 previously identified calls in the Phone app’s recent list. In addition to this, users can get a new Premium Family plan as well, which will enable them to share Premium perks with up to four other people.