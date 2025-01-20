With Chinese apps getting the boot in the US, there is a rush to roll out suitable alternatives and gain the attention of as many users as possible. Meta is looking to capitalise on that rush and has now unveiled its new app – Edits – which is designed specifically for creators who produce content on their smartphones. It is a new video editing app, and its reveal coincides with the removal of TikTok and CapCut, both owned by ByteDance, from US app stores due to a federal ban.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced Edits in a post on Threads, calling it “more than a video editing app”. “Today we’re announcing a new app called “Edits,” for those of you who are passionate about making videos on your phone. There’s a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens, it’s our job to provide the best possible tools for creators,” his post read.

It remains to be seen if Edits can fill the void left behind by TikTok and its sibling app CapCut, both of which are facing tough times in the US (TikTok is faring slightly better, and is restoring its service in the US). The federal crackdown has created uncertainty for creators who relied on these tools, as well as a disruption in the video editing and sharing space in the country. While TikTok’s service was restored, the absence of CapCut presents a gap in the market that Meta is keen to exploit. This is not the first time the social media giant has revealed new apps in response to changes in the market – five years ago, Instagram had rolled out Reels shortly after TikTok was banned in India, capitalizing on the sudden demand for short-form video platforms.

Among the highlights of Edits are its inspiration tab, which aggregates trending ideas and creative content, and a space for creators to organize and track their ideas. The app also promises a high-quality camera for recording videos, along with editing tools that include green screen functionality, overlays, transitions, and AI-assisted features for more precise adjustments. Drafts can be shared with collaborators, making it a convenient option for those working in teams. In addition to this, Edits will also provide users with insights into video performance, including engagement metrics and breakdowns of how followers and non-followers interact with the content.

Unlike CapCut, exported videos on Edits will not carry a watermark, a feature that has been a pain point for many creators using free versions of similar apps. The app is expected to launch next month, with an initial release on iOS, and is available for preorder on the iOS App Store. An Android version will follow, though no specific timeline has been provided. Mosseri revealed that the app will eventually be updated and refined over time based on feedback from creators.