ChatGPT maker OpenAI has started testing a beta feature for its chatbot, exclusive to the United States and India (at least for now). The company is experimenting with a phone-only registration or signup feature for ChatGPT users, as hinted by the company in the latest Q&A page update. Users can make a ChatGPT account using their phone number, but only one account can be created with a single number.

In fact, the company mentions that even if any user deletes their account after registering with a phone number, that phone number is blocked from creating any new OpenAI accounts in the future. Sounds weird, but OpenAI itself confirms the same. “Deleting the old account does not free up the phone number. If it’s ever been used for verification, it is still considered ineligible for new signups,” the company stated in the Q&A section.

However, the AI trendsetter firm revealed that once a phone-based user links an email, they can switch to Google, Apple, or Microsoft login under the same account. But there is a catch as to link an email to a phone-only account, users will have to first upgrade to any paid ChatGPT plan, which includes Plus/Pro/Teams.

Firstly spotted by software engineer Tibor Blaho, the feature doesn’t dismiss the importance of email for a ChatGPT account. For example, users who create an account using their number will face issues while upgrading to a paid plan, as it is still mandatory to verify the account via email before opting for the Plus or Pro versions.

Not only that but as mentioned earlier, the multi-factor authentication feature will not work until the user verifies their account with a valid email. Although OpenAI is currently offering its chatbot service in every corner of the world (with obvious exceptions like China), the company made it clear that it has no plans (for now) to bring phone number-only sign-ups to regions other than the US and India.

But in case you are getting the ‘Too many signups with this number’ error while trying out this feature, the company states that there is no solution currently. “Unfortunately, recycled or reused phone numbers can lead to this error. Currently, there is no workaround. You would need to contact support or wait until a future system update (targeted for 2025) that may address this issue,” the company clarifies. Earlier this, the Microsoft-backed AI powerhouse made ChatGPT accessible through phone calls for users in the US.