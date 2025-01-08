Telegram has reported a marked increase in the number of data requests it has fulfilled for various authorities. This shift comes after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov by French authorities last year (in August 2024), in part due to Telegram’s refusal to provide user data during a child exploitation investigation. In the wake of this arrest, Telegram relaxed its long-standing policy on sharing user data, particularly in cases involving cybercrime, fraud, and the sale of illegal goods.

According to the platform’s transparency report for the year, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of data requests fulfilled, particularly from U.S. authorities. Between January and September 2024, Telegram had only responded to 14 data requests from the United States, which affected 108 users. However, from October to December 2024, Telegram processed 900 requests from US law enforcement, impacting a total of 2,253 users during the period. In addition to this, the platform also data to authorities in other countries, including India and the UK. Indian authorities made 14,641 requests, affecting 23,535 users, while U.K. authorities made 142 requests, impacting 293 users.

For years, Telegram has maintained its stance on user privacy and security, providing encrypted communication and being reluctant to hand over user data to authorities. Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, was vocal about his opposition to government surveillance, and the platform became a haven for individuals seeking to protect their communications from state intervention. Consequently, the platform also became a magnet for various criminal groups and illicit activities. These groups exploited the platform’s security features to facilitate cybercrime, such as the trade of stolen data, illegal goods, and even the laundering of cryptocurrency.

Telegram’s shift in data-sharing practices can be traced to several key events, including the arrest of CEO Pavel Durov in France. Authorities took action against Durov after Telegram’s refusal to provide data in response to a child exploitation investigation. In the aftermath of Durov’s arrest, Telegram announced a relaxation of its policy regarding data requests, stating that it would now consider sharing user information, including phone numbers and IP addresses, with authorities in cases involving crimes beyond terrorism.

From September 2024 onward, Telegram began cooperating with law enforcement agencies in cases of cybercrime, online fraud, and the sale of illegal goods (something that marks a major shift from its previous stance). The platform also updated its privacy policy to specify that it would provide user data, such as phone numbers and IP addresses, to judicial authorities if they presented a valid legal order confirming a user’s involvement in criminal activities that violated Telegram’s terms of service.