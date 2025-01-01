Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022 from the government, hit a historic milestone on January 1 by introducing in-flight Wi-Fi services on domestic routes on select aircraft, making it the first airline in the country to offer such a service. Going forward, passengers can make phone calls, send messages, surf the internet, and use social media while flying on domestic flights offered by Air India.

Starting from January 1, 2025, all passengers flying on Air India’s A350, B787-9, and select A321neo aircraft can access Wi-Fi services. In fact, passengers will not have to pay any charges during the initial period. The company announced this new service at a time when the group has recently completed the mergers of Air India Express and AirAsia India, as well as Vistara with Air India. After the mergers, Air India has become Tata Group’s fourth-largest business in terms of revenue. Interestingly, Air India has already partnered with Tata Neu, the Tata Group’s super app.

Founded in 1932 as Tata Airlines, currently, the Air India Group operates a total of 300 aircraft. The homegrown airline serves more than 60 million customers annually and covers over 100 destinations in India and around the globe. To stay ahead in the competition, Air India is reportedly planning to launch flights to five new international destinations in 2025. Recent reports suggest that the airline is targeting Manila, Jakarta, Dallas, and Los Angeles as part of its expansion, adding to its existing network of 45 international destinations. Speaking about revenue, Tata Group’s aviation business cut losses by ₹9,077 crore in FY24 as Air India’s revenue surged 24% to ₹51,365 crore, its highest ever.

Returning to the recent development, the offering of in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic routes comes after a successful pilot program for international services. Notably, Air India has already been providing Wi-Fi connectivity on its Airbus A350, select Airbus A321neo, and Boeing B787-9 aircraft. So far, this service is available on long-haul flights to major destinations such as New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, on domestic flights, passengers can access the newly launched Wi-Fi service by simply selecting the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network on their devices. To avail of the complimentary internet service, they need to enter their PNR number and last name on the airline’s dedicated portal. The service supports all Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, regardless of whether they run on iOS or Android.

“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever the purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option to connect to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience aboard these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India, in a press release.