Meta, the social media behemoth, has announced several new artificial intelligence upgrades. Starting with a new AI model Meta Motivo, which has the potential to redefine the entire Metaverse experience, along with an innovative watermarking tool for AI-generated videos called ‘Video Seal.’ This comes as tech companies are launching newer, more powerful gen-AI models at a much more accelerated pace, Microsoft phi-4 being another example.

Meta says, that its new Motivo AI model is designed to address challenges in controlling the movements of digital avatars, enabling them to perform human-like motions. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company claims this advancement could revolutionize the overall Metaverse experience by improving non-playable characters, democratizing animation technology, and enabling immersive experiences.

As we know, digital avatars often struggle with realistic body control, leading to unnatural or robotic movements that can harm the user experience. This is where Meta Motivo comes in, using advanced AI algorithms to create smoother, more natural motions. “We believe this research could pave the way for fully embodied agents in the Metaverse, leading to more lifelike NPCs and new types of immersive experiences,” the company said.

Meta’s AI Push

And if this is not enough, the social media giant has also introduced the Large Concept Model (LCM). As the name suggests, it’s a language modeling tool that marks a significant departure from traditional large language models (LLMs). According to Meta, this tool will help decouple reasoning from language representation. Unlike LLMs, which predict the next token in a sequence, LCM focus on predicting the next concept or high-level idea, which is represented as full sentences within a multimodal and multilingual embedding space, enabling more sophisticated understanding.

Now coming to the Video Seal, this tool embeds an invisible watermark into AI-generated videos, ensuring their traceability without compromising the quality. The company claims that Video Seal adds a hidden watermark to videos, making it invisible to the human eye but detectable with special tools.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Meta introduced any watermarking tool. The company is already offering the Watermark Anything and Audio Seal tools, and now Video Seal has also joined the list.

With the integration of all these upgrades and tools, Meta AI aims to become the “most intelligent free AI assistant” available to users. There’s no doubt that the intense competition in AI technology is prompting Meta to increase its investment to maintain its position in this evolving field. Existing AI giants, especially OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, are also heavily investing to capture a major share of the market. This competition may be why Meta is raising its capital expense forecast for 2024 to a record high of between $37 billion and $40 billion.