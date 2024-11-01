Google Maps is now getting ‘smarter.’ This comes courtesy of the latest updates by the tech titan, which now aims to enhance the driving and navigation experience for users on Android and iOS. The newest AI-driven features – ranging from smarter route planning to richer, AI-generated insights – will be powered by Google’s Gemini AI model.

“For nearly 20 years, Google Maps has helped people understand and navigate the world — and today, we’re announcing that more than 2 billion users turn to Maps each month because of our fresh, comprehensive map. By using AI to analyze billions of images, alongside data from local partners and our community, we’re able to make over 100 million updates to the map every single day. So whether you’re traveling the world or across town, you’re seeing the most up-to-date information possible,” Google noted in a blog post. “And now, we’re transforming Maps with the power of Gemini models, helping you get answers to complex questions about the world.”

Going forward, users can simply ‘ask’ Google Maps to get directions to receive Gemini-curated ideas and recommendations. The new Maps will also be able to interpret natural language to provide specific details for certain areas or venues. “Say a friend is visiting and you need to plan an activity. Just ask Maps for “things to do with friends at night” to get ideas curated with Gemini — like checking out a speakeasy or live music. Find out what people like about a place by reading the helpful review summarized with Gemini — especially convenient when you’re pressed for time. If a place catches your eye and you want to learn more about it, like whether it has outdoor seating or a quiet atmosphere, just ask Maps questions to get relevant answers in a snap,” Google noted.

Google Maps is also bringing an “Add stops” feature to improve route customization. This feature will be made available right next to the “Start” button on the interface, letting users add as many stops to their route as they want. These stops can be anything, such as gas stations, restaurants, or coffee shops, and users will be able to see exactly how far these stops are from their current location. The new Maps will clearly highlight lanes, crosswalks, and road signs as well – Google notes that it will “show you exactly which lane you should be in” with a “blue line in the lane markers while navigating.” This is a very useful feature, and can cut down on confusion and be particularly useful in busy urban areas or complex intersections.

In addition to this, the new Maps will also let users report disruptions in the weather (timely updates can save a lot of lives). Going forward, drivers will be able to report unplowed roads, flooding, or low-visibility areas directly within the app, and Maps will be able to incorporate real-time weather data to provide a more realistic view of road conditions.

Google Maps is also making provisions for when your journey ends – once you reach your destination, Maps will highlight nearby parking facilities, allowing you to save your parking spot straight from the app. There is also augmented reality (AR) “Live View” available, which provides on-foot guidance to the building entrance (wherever that might be). These features will start rolling out globally on Android and iOS this week. And if this is not enough, Google is expanding its Immersive View feature – which integrates satellite imagery and Street View – to 150 cities across the globe, while bringing voice-powered reporting to Waze, another Google-owned navigation app.