Pixxel, the Google backed space tech startup that is building a constellation of ultra high resolution hyperspectral satellites for earth observation, has now raised an additional $24 million as part of its ongoing Series B round. This new capital injection brings the total Series B funding to $60 million, contributing to an overall funding total of $95 million across all rounds.

The latest infusion of capital saw the participation of new investors, including M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners. These investors join existing backers such as Google, Radical Ventures, and Lightspeed. Pixxel will use proceeds towards accelerating the its plans for the development and deployment of its satellite constellation, which aims to deliver high-resolution hyperspectral data to industries across the globe, said the company in an announcement.

Funds will also be deployed towards growing the firm’s software offerings, including Aurora, which is its AI-driven Earth Observation platform. Aurora enables seamless analysis of hyperspectral data and will help in extracting actionable insights from complex satellite imagery. Furthermore, Pixxel will dedicate some of the capital towards expanding its satellite manufacturing capacity to meet increasing demand.

“This funding positions Pixxel as one of the highest-funded space-tech startups in India and the highest-funded hyperspectral imaging company globally, reinforcing its mission to build a health monitor for the planet through advanced earth observation satellites and drive impactful climate action,” the company said. “This funding echoes the investors’ confidence in Pixxel’s technological capabilities. The new infusion of capital will help us launch more satellites quicker, transforming how humanity understands and acts on the challenges of our time,” Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel, commented on the matter.

Pixxel’s satellites are designed to capture data across more than 250 spectral bands, offering a spatial resolution of 5 meters. Such capabilities enable the satellites to detect and identify details that conventional imaging methods cannot capture. Pixxel aims to leverage the satellites to gather insights into Earth’s natural systems, which would be beneficial for industries such as agriculture, mining, environmental protection, and climate monitoring. For example, the satellites can detect early signs of crop diseases, water stress, and nutrient deficiencies, helping farmers manage their resources more efficiently, as well as monitor deforestation, track ocean pollution, and assess the impacts of climate change in real-time.

In fact, the company’s Fireflies constellation, which consists of six commercial-grade satellites, is set to launch sometime next year, and are set to offer global coverage with the ability to revisit any location on Earth daily. Equipped with a 40-kilometer-wide swath and a native 5-meter resolution, the Fireflies constellation is designed to enhance global environmental monitoring capabilities as well. The company eventually aims to launch its full constellation of 18 satellites.