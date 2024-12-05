Myntra, the Indian fashion e-commerce firm, is jumping on the quick commerce bandwagon – the firm has launched M-Now, a service promising deliveries of fashion products within 30 minutes. Initially rolled out in Bengaluru, this quick commerce initiative is expected to expand to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in the coming months.

The M-Now service currently provides over 10,000 product styles, spanning apparel, beauty, accessories, and home decor, from a range of domestic and international brands. Myntra plans to expand this selection to over 100,000 styles within the next few months, making it a rather comprehensive quick commerce platforms in the lifestyle segment. Customers can choose from globally renowned brands such as Levi’s, Vero Moda, Mango, Huda Beauty, and Fossil, as well as popular domestic names like Roadster and Campus Sutra, and have the products delivered right at their doorsteps much faster.

With M-Now, the Flipkart-owned Myntra is leveraging its partnerships with third-party logistics providers and brand outlets to ensure seamless delivery operations. The service uses dark stores for inventory management, allowing for efficient real-time order processing. In addition to this, the firm will also work with brand stores to enhance variety in its inventory. The launch of M-Now comes two years after Myntra had rolled out M-Express, an express delivery service that aimed to deliver products within 24–48 hours of the order(s) being placed.

“Together with the brands, M-Now will play a transformative role in advancing our collective mission to expand fashion possibilities and reshape India’s lifestyle shopping experience,” Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, commented on the matter. “This is just the beginning, and as we advance in our M-Now journey, Myntra will continue to sharpen the offering on multiple fronts, including selection and the speed promise.”

Myntra seems to be rather late in the domestic quick commerce sector, though, as several Indian firms have already turned its attention to this area. The industry itself has seen rapid growth and intense competition in recent years, and the likes of Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto currently dominate the essentials segment with grocery delivery services. Myntra, for its part, is making its foray into the premium lifestyle space, and currently does not plan to charge additional convenience fees for M-Now deliveries.

It remains to be seen whether the launch of this new service (and future scaling up to other cities and expansion of its product selection) can help Myntra deal with its financial challenges. The company reported a 25% increase in revenue to ₹4,375 crore in FY23, though its losses widened to ₹782 crore due to rise in operational expenses (its total expenses clocked a growth of 26% to amount to ₹5,290 crore in FY23). It also has an impressive user base, having over 70 million monthly active users, and claimed to be operationally profitable since October 2023 (though no numbers were given).