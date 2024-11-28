Google is in hot waters in India (again). This time, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered yet another investigation into the tech titan, acting on a complaint lodged by domestic gaming company Winzo. This investigation will deal with allegations that Google has abused its dominant market position, engaging in anti-competitive behavior that disadvantages real-money gaming (RMG) applications. The CCI aims to complete the investigation within a period of 60 days.

Winzo Games, a prominent player in India’s online gaming ecosystem, has accused Google of enforcing restrictive policies that hinder the operations of skill-based gaming applications. According to the complaint, Google’s policies selectively favor certain gaming categories, particularly Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy, while excluding other RMG apps from its Play Store.

Winzo’s argument deals with Google’s Developer Distribution Agreement and Developer Program Policies, which the company describes as one-sided and unreasonable. These policies allegedly prevent RMG apps from being listed on the Play Store (effectively forcing developers to rely on sideloading). If anyone attempts to sideload, then they will receive warnings on Android devices that purportedly deter users. Winzo alleges that these warnings, unique to Google’s Android ecosystem and mislead users.

In addition to this, Google is said to have restricted access to its advertising platform for RMG apps that do not fall under the DFS or Rummy categories. This, in turn, limits visibility for excluded apps. Things are further complicated via Google’s pilot program, which was introduced in September 2022. The program allows only DFS and Rummy apps on the Play Store, and it is alleged that it created a lopsided market where certain apps enjoy an unfair advantage due to their direct availability on Google’s dominant platform.

In its preliminary findings, the CCI observed that Google’s policies appear to violate multiple provisions of India’s Competition Act, 2002, including Sections 4(2)(a)(i), 4(2)(b), and 4(2)(c). These sections pertain to abuse of dominant position, discriminatory practices, and denial of market access. In addition to this, the Indian regulator flagged concerns about the duration of Google’s pilot program. “This temporal extension amplifies the anti-competitive effects by ensuring these apps continue to enjoy preferential access and visibility, which other competitors are denied,” the CCI noted.

“The CCI’s order is a step toward restoring fairness in the digital ecosystem. Monopolistic practices stifle innovation and hinder competition, which are the lifeblood of any thriving industry … The Google Playstore policy to include only Fantasy & Rummy, and Ads Policy to allow only Fantasy & Rummy businesses to advertise on the internet effectively distorts the market as the pilot was live for only two selected categories, driven by monopolistic practices,” Saumya Singh Rathore, Winzo co-founder, commented on the matter.