Apple is now making a new move into the smart home market, Bloomberg reports. The company is apparently planning to introduce a new AI-powered display to act as a central control hub for connected home devices. This device, internally code-named Project J490, could be launched as early as March 2025.

The upcoming device is expected to resemble a small, wall-mounted iPad, and will come equipped with Apple Intelligence, the company’s suits of AI-powered tools and services. It, as per reports, will also come with a 6-inch touchscreen (which can be voice-activated) and include support for natural language processing, task management, and automation. It remains to be seen whether this device can enable Apple to make a mark in the smart home market, which is largely dominated by the likes of Google and Amazon. Both companies have made a name for themselves in this sector, and Apple has fallen behind so far.

In addition to this, the device is set to come with a camera at the top, one that supports FaceTime video calls and other forms of communication, as well as built-in speakers and a rechargeable built-in battery. The device is also expected to come with proximity sensors that allow it to detect nearby users, which will allow the device to adjust its display to show relevant information depending on the distance of the users from the device.

The device is also expected to come with a new operating system, codenamed Pebble, which is said to combine elements from iOS and the Apple Watch OS. Pebble is expected to come with a customizable home screen (wherein users will have access to widgets that show information like weather forecasts), as well as a dock for frequently used apps.

According to Bloomberg, the device is a bit pricey – suggesting a price point of up to $1,000. This is a steep increase from Amazon and Google’s smart home devices – the prices of Amazon Echo and Google Nest Hub models typically have a range of $100-$230. Still, once Apple rolls out the device, it will place the Cupertino-headquartered tech behemoth in direct competition with both Amazon and Google at a time when the market for smart home devices has expanded rapidly.

What is likely to give Apple a leg up in the competition is that the company is (reportedly) aiming to offer a higher-end version of this device as well. This could feature a robotic arm, one that allows the display to follow users around a room. Apple Intelligence may be another differentiating factor, enabling users to control HomeKit-compatible devices. HomeKit currently supports multiple third-party devices like thermostats, lights, and cameras. In addition to this, reports suggest that Apple plans to roll out some in-house smart home accessories along with the device (such as indoor security cameras that may double as baby monitors).

The new smart home device is also expected to double down on data privacy and security (which will obviously be a selling point for smart home devices). It is expected to integrate with iCloud for storing sensitive information and surveillance footage. Intercom functionality will be supported as well, so that users can communicate across multiple Apple devices within the same household and receive real-time security alerts.