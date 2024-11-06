Swiggy had a rather muted IPO debut in terms of subscriptions by various segment of investors. The food delivery major, which is looking to raise ₹11,327 crore through its IPO, has already allotted ₹5,085 crore worth of shares to anchor investors. Swiggy’s remaining public offer received bids for 1.55 crore shares against 16 crore shares on offer, according to updated data from the NSE.

Investor-wise, retail investors and employees showed enthusiasm, with the retail segment getting subscribed 46% and employee stock segment getting 71% subscription on the first day itself. However, rest of the segments saw muted response — 5% for the NIBs and 0% for QIBs. According to price premiums in Grey Market too, listing gains on opening day next week, can be expected to be bare minimum — projected at 3-5%.

According to reported data, Swiggy’s anchor investors segment, which remains fully subscribed, saw ₹5,085 crore being given by anchor investors such as New World Fund Inc, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors Fund and Schroder International. Mutual funds such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd too were allotted shares in the anchor round.

Swiggy’s iPO subscription is live from November 6 till November 8, with an expected debut next week.