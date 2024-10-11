For the first time ever, Amazon Prime users can watch popular series like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show straight on Prime Video. Amazon is now bringing Apple’s Apple TV+ into its Prime Video channels in the US. The e-commerce behemoth announced the same in an official statement, adding that the partnership will launch later this month to allow Prime members to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $9.99 per month (after a free trial of seven days) directly through the Prime Video app.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, “As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video.”

This partnership means that both Apple and Amazon will be able to leverage their substantial user bases, bringing Apple’s original content to a wider user base (without the need for separate subscriptions). This development also means that Apple TV+ is late to the game, and is one of the few major streaming services previously absent from the Prime Video platform, alongside Netflix and Disney. So far, Amazon’s Prime Video offers access to over 100 streaming services, including popular options like HBO Max and Paramount+.

Speaking of Apple TV+, it has carved a place for itself in the global streaming landscape. Its investments in developing content have paid off, as is evident from the 72 Emmy Award nominations received so far. Nonetheless, it has not managed to provide a stiff competition to the likes of Netflix and Disney+, and lags behind in terms of subscribers (both getting new ones and retaining existing ones). The newest collaboration with Amazon means that users who have an Apple TV+ subscription will have access to live sports events from Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball as well.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior VP of Services, commented on the matter. “We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”

This marks the latest collaboration between the e-commerce giant and the iPhone-maker – seven years ago, Amazon had launched a Prime Video app for Apple TV devices. Later, Amazon’s Prime Video service was integrated into the Apple TV app across Apple’s device lineup, and Apple later put a storefront on Amazon.com.