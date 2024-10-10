Ratan Tata, the Chairman emeritus of Tata Group and a business legend recognised globally for his lasting contributions to the field of business and society alike, passed away Wednesday night. The news has sent shockwaves not just across India, but globally as well. Tata was aged 86, and was known to be battling illness. He was admitted today and was known to be in critical condition.

“It is with profound sorrow that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary leader whose contributions have shaped both the Tata Group and the nation. More than just a chairperson, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. Under his stewardship, the Tata Group expanded globally while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. His dedication to philanthropy touched millions, leaving a lasting impact in areas like education and healthcare. His genuine humility in every interaction will be remembered. On behalf of the Tata family, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones, and his legacy will continue to inspire us,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Ratan Tata helmed the Tata conglomerate for over two decades, which resulted in the corporate growing several times, and entering several new sectors. He was instrumental in positioning several of the group companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services as well as Tata Motors, on global map as forces to reckon with. He helmed the group during the acquisition of Corus Steel in 2007, which created global ripples and led to Tata Steel becoming one of the top steel producers in the world. Similarly, the purchase of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 transformed Tata Motors into a significant player in the luxury automobile market.

Tata was also known to have further elevated the group’s philosophy of societal development with business, by imbibing strong governance and corporate ethics within all of the group companies. He was awarded two of India’s highest civilian honors: the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

In his later years post retirement from active managerial role at the Tata Group, he was actively seen to be investing in India’s tech startups, with over 30 investment across several sectors, and played a key role in shaping the startup ecosystem. Several noted personalities globally paid tributes to Tata.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 9, 2024

