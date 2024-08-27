Apple has officially set the stage for its upcoming annual iPhone event, with an event scheduled for September 9. This is set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater located within the company’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Initially, the launch was expected to occur on September 10, but the company has opted to advance it by one day in order to avoid a potential overlap with the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. The event – titled “It’s Glowtime”- will be streamed live across Apple’s official channels, including its website, TV app, and YouTube channel, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Eastern Time, 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

The September 9 event will be a pivotal moment for Apple, primarily focused on the introduction of the iPhone 16 series. This new lineup is expected to include four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each model is projected to bring notable enhancements over their predecessors, particularly in display technology and camera capabilities.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to feature larger screens compared to earlier models, with improvements in display refresh rates and camera functionalities. A major rumored addition is the new Capture button, designed to enhance user experience by allowing quick access to photo and video recording features. This button is anticipated to be force-sensitive, enabling users to adjust focus, exposure, and zoom settings with greater precision.

One of the standout features expected to be highlighted is Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven enhancements that will be integrated into the new iPhone models. While initial iPhone 16 units will ship with iOS 18.0, it is anticipated that the full suite of Apple Intelligence features will be introduced with a subsequent software update, iOS 18.1.The iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to receive significant upgrades, including larger displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a shift to titanium bodies, enhancing both durability and aesthetics. These models are also expected to feature a new A18 Pro chipset, which will further boost performance and efficiency. Camera improvements are also on the horizon, with a new 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and advanced optical zoom capabilities for the Pro variants.

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to reveal updates to its smartwatch lineup and AirPods. The next-generation Apple Watch models, including the Watch Series 10 and a revamped Watch SE, are projected to feature larger displays and a thinner profile. The Watch SE, in particular, is rumored to be introduced in a new plastic variant, aimed at providing a more affordable option for consumers. The AirPods lineup will also see updates, with new versions of both low-end and mid-tier models. The forthcoming AirPods are expected to adopt designs similar to the AirPods Pro as well.