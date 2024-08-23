Apple is making significant changes to its mobile operating systems in response to Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This time, the company is adjusting its tight control over its devices and ecosystem to comply with the regulations set forth by the EU, and will let iPhone and iPad users in the EU to delete the App Store.

Perhaps the most surprising update is Apple’s decision to allow the deletion of several core apps that were previously considered essential to the system. These apps include Messages, the App Store, Photos, Camera, and even Safari. While users have been able to remove some default apps in the past, this marks the first time that critical applications like Messages and the App Store can be fully deleted. For European users, this offers an unprecedented level of flexibility in choosing how they use their devices. Apple has historically resisted calls to allow such deletions. However, it appears that the company has found a way to maintain system stability even with these apps removed. Users who opt to delete the App Store, for example, will still be able to reinstall it through the settings menu, and other deleted apps can be re-downloaded from the App Store itself.

Furthermore, historically, developers were required to distribute their apps exclusively through the App Store and use Apple’s payment system, from which the company took a percentage of each transaction. This monopoly on app distribution has long been a point of contention among developers, many of whom felt that Apple’s policies stifled competition and innovation. Now, Apple will allow developers to distribute their apps through alternative marketplaces, reducing the company’s control over app monetization. This means that developers can now promote their apps and offer payment methods outside of the App Store, effectively bypassing Apple’s cut of the revenue.

Earlier this year, Apple made headlines by allowing sideloading and third-party app marketplaces on its devices within the EU, an unprecedented move for the company. These changes are only the beginning, as the company prepares to introduce even more significant updates to comply with the DMA. iPhone and iPad users in the EU will soon have more control over their devices, including the ability to customize default apps and delete core Apple applications that were previously locked into the system.

“By the end of this year, we’ll make changes to the browser choice screen, default apps, and app deletion for iOS and iPadOS for users in the EU. These updates come from our ongoing and continuing dialogue with the European Commission about compliance with the Digital Market Act’s requirements in these areas,” Apple noted in an official update.

One of the key areas where Apple is making changes involves the browser choice screen for iPhone and iPad users. In previous iOS versions, users were primarily limited to Safari as their default browser, though other browsers could be installed. Now, with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple is offering a new browser choice screen that provides detailed information about available browsers, including performance data, which will allow users to make more informed decisions about their default web browser.

Another notable change coming with these updates is the introduction of a new “Default Apps” section in the settings menu. This section will list all default apps currently in use and will provide options for users to set non-Apple applications as their defaults for a variety of functions. In addition to browsers and email, users will now be able to set default apps for tasks such as dialing phone numbers, messaging, navigating, translating text, managing passwords, and even filtering spam calls.