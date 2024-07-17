Instagram has now introduced a new multi-track audio feature for Reels. This update, announced on Tuesday, allows users to add multiple audio tracks to their videos, marking a significant enhancement in the platform’s capabilities. The development comes on the heels of Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s declaration that the platform would focus on prioritizing short-form content over long-form videos.

The multi-track audio feature enables users to add up to 20 audio tracks to a single Reel, significantly broadening the scope for creative expression. Mosseri highlighted the feature in a post on Instagram, stating that users now have the flexibility to align audio tracks with text, stickers, and video clips while editing within the app. This new functionality is designed to make the content creation process more dynamic and versatile, allowing for overlapping audio clips and automatic fade effects for transitions. When a user creates a unique blend of audio tracks, it becomes its own attributed element within the Reel. This original audio mix can then be saved and reused by other users,

Instagram stated, “With the flexibility to pair the right tracks with the right clips at the right time, one can express their creativity in a way that feels right for them and their audience.” This can empower users to produce more engaging and personalized content, leveraging the diverse audio options available on the platform. A notable aspect of this update is the attribution and reusability of created mixes. When a user creates a unique audio mix using multiple tracks, it will be saved with attribution to them. This means other users can reuse these mixed audio clips, fostering a more community-driven approach to content creation. This feature, now available to users in India, appears to be rolling out in phases, as some users reported being unable to access it immediately.

To utilize the new multi-track audio feature, users can tap on the “Add to mix” option in the Reel editor. This allows them to add multiple tracks and trim them to include only the desired portions. This functionality simplifies the editing process by eliminating the need for third-party tools to mix multiple audio tracks. By enabling users to align audio with text, stickers, and clips within the app, the platform aims to streamline the editing process. This makes it easier for users to create polished and captivating content as well. With this development, users can weave intricate narratives within their Reels – imagine a travel Reel where the sights and sounds of a bustling marketplace come alive with a local folk song playing in the background, punctuated by the clatter of dishes at a street vendor.

This shift marks a departure from Instagram’s previous foray into long-form content, exemplified by IGTV, which was launched in 2018 to support hour-long videos. However, IGTV was discontinued in 2022 as Instagram redirected its focus towards short-form content, primarily through Instagram Reels. It also comes soon after Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that short videos tend to connect users more effectively. Mosseri explained that long-form video content is less symbiotic with the platform’s goals, as it leads to less interaction with friends and fewer content shares.