For years, Wikipedia, the world’s free online encyclopedia, has maintained a stark aesthetic choice – a bright white background paired with black text. Now, a new chapter has begun for Wikipedia’s mobile users. In a move likely to be met with widespread praise, Wikipedia has finally implemented a dark mode option for its mobile website. This long-awaited feature offers a more comfortable and eye-friendly browsing experience, especially for nighttime reading.

While Wikipedia has officially launched dark mode for its mobile website, it’s crucial to note that the feature is still considered to be in an experimental phase. This means that users might encounter some minor formatting or display issues while browsing the website in dark mode. The Wikipedia team is likely working to resolve these issues as they gather valuable user feedback. This long-awaited feature also caters to the needs of users who prioritize a comfortable and eye-friendly browsing experience.

The traditional white background of Wikipedia, while designed for readability, can cause eye strain during prolonged use or in dim lighting. Dark mode mitigates this issue by offering a more comfortable viewing option, reducing glare and blue light exposure. This is particularly beneficial for users who read extensively on their devices, such as students, researchers, and professionals.

For those accessing Wikipedia on their mobile devices, activating dark mode is a simple process. Upon visiting the site, users might encounter a notification about the new dark mode feature. To enable it, they need to go to Wikipedia’s mobile site and locate the hamburger menu (typically three horizontal lines) situated in the top left corner of their mobile screen. There, they need to tap on this menu to reveal additional options. Within the displayed menu, they need to search for the “Settings” option, and tapping on this will take them to a dedicated settings page. There, users need to look for a section titled “Color” or something similar within the settings menu. This section will house the option to switch between “Light” and “Dark” themes. Select “Dark” to activate the dark mode functionality.

The news regarding dark mode doesn’t stop at the mobile website. According to a Reddit user, a desktop version of the dark mode option might be rolling out sometime in July 2024. This would be a welcome addition for users who primarily access Wikipedia on their desktop computers. For those who primarily access Wikipedia through the official mobile app, there’s no need to fret! The app has had a built-in dark mode feature for quite some time. This functionality allows you to switch between a comfortable dark reading experience and the standard light theme, depending on your preference.