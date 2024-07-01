According to a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, tech titan Apple is now actively working to integrate Apple Intelligence – its comprehensive suite of AI-powered features – into the high-end Vision Pro mixed reality (MR) headset. However, Apple Intelligence will not be available on the headset this year.

The Vision Pro headset, despite being a technologically advanced device, has a relatively limited user base due to its high price point of $3,500. Incorporating Apple Intelligence into the Vision Pro presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities. Unlike traditional devices such as the iPhone or MacBook, the Vision Pro operates in a mixed-reality environment. And speaking of Apple Intelligence, it encompasses a suite of features, including an improved Siri, proofreading tools, and custom emojis. Adapting these features to a mixed reality interface requires significant adjustments to ensure they function seamlessly and intuitively within a 3D space.

The Vision Pro, with its substantial memory capacity and sophisticated hardware, is well-suited to leverage AI for both productivity and entertainment purposes. The headset boasts a generous 16GB of memory, exceeding the requirements to run features like notification prioritization, advanced writing tools, an OpenAI chatbot integration, and the revamped Siri.

Gurman’s report sheds light on another interesting development. Apple has reportedly decided to pause development of the next-generation Vision Pro in favor of a more affordable model. This new headset, expected to launch by the end of 2025, targets a wider audience with a price point closer to $1,500 compared to the current Vision Pro’s hefty $3,500 price tag. This would bring the Vision Pro within reach for more consumers and compete more effectively with products like Meta’s Quest.

In addition to integrating AI, Apple is making changes to how it demos the Vision Pro in stores. The company is introducing a “Go Deeper” option, allowing potential buyers to test office features, watch videos, and view their personal media on the headset. This personalized approach aims to demonstrate the headset’s versatility and appeal to individual preferences. Additionally, Apple is switching from the Solo Loop to the Dual Loop headband, enhancing comfort for users who found the original design less comfortable. This hands-on experience could significantly impact potential buyers, especially with the upcoming visionOS 2, which includes features like “spatialize,” turning 2D photos into 3D images. This feature, despite some quirks, adds a new dimension to personal media as well.

Beyond the Vision Pro, Apple is also rumored to be developing new AirPods with infrared cameras by 2026. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these advanced AirPods could offer new spatial audio experiences and gesture controls when used with the Vision Pro. Gurman further suggests the iPhone-maker has no plans to integrate Apple Intelligence with the HomePod smart speaker. Instead, the future might hold an “entirely new robotic device with a display” designed with Apple Intelligence at its core.