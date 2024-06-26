OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT, is now available to all macOS users as an app. This move follows a period of limited rollout that initially offered the app exclusively to Plus subscribers. Now, all macOS users can leverage the power of ChatGPT directly from their Mac devices.

A key feature of the ChatGPT desktop app lies in its smooth integration with the macOS ecosystem. Unlike browser-based solutions, the app eliminates the need to constantly switch between windows. Users can summon ChatGPT with a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space) from any application or window they’re currently using. This functionality mirrors the familiar experience of using keyboard shortcuts like Command + Space to access Spotlight Search. However, instead of traditional search results, users gain instant access to a powerful AI assistant at their fingertips. Once launched, ChatGPT appears as a chat interface overlaid directly on top of the user’s screen. This overlay feature ensures that users can continue their work without significant interruptions, as ChatGPT can assist with information and tasks in real-time.

The macOS version of ChatGPT comes packed with features designed to enhance user productivity and interaction. Users can take and discuss screenshots directly within the app, making it easier to reference and share visual information. Additionally, the app supports the upload of files and photos. The incorporation of additional context into user queries by attaching relevant files, photos, and screenshots allows ChatGPT to analyze not just text but also visual information, potentially leading to more nuanced and insightful responses. Users can choose from various models, such as GPT-3.5, GPT-4 and GPT-4o.

The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for all users. Get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut: https://t.co/2rEx3PmMqg pic.twitter.com/x9sT8AnjDm — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

A notable feature of the macOS app is the Voice Mode, which is set to arrive and allow users to interact with ChatGPT using their voice. This feature is set to be further enhanced with the capabilities of GPT-4o, promising more natural and expressive voice interactions. The voice mode aims to offer human-level response times and expressiveness, making conversations with ChatGPT feel more fluid and dynamic. For now, there is a slight delay in the rollout of this upgraded Voice Mode, and its full release is expected in the fall of 2024.

Initially, the ChatGPT app was rolled out to macOS Plus subscribers, but it is now available to all macOS users. The application requires macOS Sonoma or higher and is only compatible with Apple Silicon Macs. Users can download the app from OpenAI’s website and sign in using their email, Google, or Microsoft accounts. Both free and paid users have access to the app, although Plus subscribers enjoy additional features and benefits.

This development is hardly unexpected, given that the release of the ChatGPT app for macOS is part of a larger collaboration between OpenAI and Apple. During WWDC 2024, the companies announced that ChatGPT would also be integrated into iPhones and iPads. This integration includes accessing ChatGPT through Siri and other areas where AI can enhance functionality, such as writing tools. These features, powered by GPT-4o, are expected to roll out later this year with the launch of Apple’s latest operating systems.