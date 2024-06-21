SpaceX has unveiled a new addition to its Starlink satellite internet product line, the Starlink Mini. This compact version of the company’s satellite antenna aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet in a portable format, aimed at users who need reliable connectivity on the go.

Starlink Mini addresses a key limitation of the traditional Starlink dish – its size and weight. While the standard dish offers impressive performance, its bulky form factor restricts its portability. The Starlink Mini addresses this concern with a significantly reduced footprint. Measuring roughly 11.4 inches by 9.8 inches, it’s about the size of a small laptop and boasts a weight of around 2.4 pounds (including the kickstand). This compact design allows the Starlink Mini to be easily transported in a backpack, making it a perfect companion for campers and individuals who frequently switch between work locations.

Despite its smaller form, the Starlink Mini does not compromise on performance. It offers download speeds of over 100mb per second, so users can enjoy smooth HD streaming, participate in video conferences without lag, and engage in casual gaming with minimal disruptions. This makes it a versatile option for users needing reliable internet access in various settings, even though the download speed might not reach the heights of the standard Starlink dish, which can surpass 200 Mbps. For now, SpaceX is ramping up production of the Starlink Mini, with plans to make it available in international markets soon. Michael Nicolls, Vice President of Starlink Engineering, has confirmed that the company is accelerating production to meet the anticipated demand.

SpaceX is initially offering the Starlink Mini at an early access price of $599. This is $100 more than the standard Starlink antenna. The company is currently offering a “limited number” of these antennas as part of its early access release. In addition to the hardware cost, users must subscribe to a service plan to use the Starlink Mini. The service for the Starlink Mini, known as “Mini Roam,” costs an additional $30 per month on top of the $120 per month Residential service fee, bringing the total monthly cost to $150. This plan allows users to access the internet anywhere in the US, but it includes a data cap of 50 gigabytes per month. Users who exceed this limit will be charged $1 per additional gigabyte.

One of the key features of the Starlink Mini is its built-in WiFi router, which simplifies setup and operation. The antenna also consumes less power than other Starlink models, making it more energy-efficient and suitable for portable use. The Starlink Mini supports the latest WiFi 6 standard on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, providing enhanced speeds and range. It includes a built-in 3×3 MIMO antenna configuration and supports 802.11ax, further improving its performance and reliability. Additionally, there is an ethernet port for users who prefer a hardwired connection.