Google is rolling out the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop alongside Android 14 QPR3, marking the last major update before the anticipated release of Android 15 later this year. This update introduces a variety of new features and improvements across the Pixel ecosystem, and will roll out from today and continue over the next few weeks.

A notable addition in this update is the ability for Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a users to connect their devices to compatible external displays via USB-C. This feature, designed more for wired casting than a full desktop experience like Samsung DeX, allows users to mirror their phone screens onto larger displays. This makes it easier to watch content, share photos, or present slideshows from their phones, thereby enhancing the versatility of the Pixel devices in both personal and professional settings.

The Gemini Nano AI model, initially teased in March, is now available to Pixel 8 and 8a users. This powerful AI tool can be accessed by enabling Developer options in the Settings app and searching for “AICore Settings.” Once downloaded, the AI model provides advanced functionalities such as Summarize in Pixel Recorder, Magic Compose in Google Messages, and improved Gboard Smart Replies. Google has also announced that third-party apps will soon be able to leverage Gemini Nano, broadening the range of AI-enhanced capabilities available to users.

Additionally, the Pixel Recorder app has received significant upgrades with this feature drop. For users of the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a, the app's Summarize feature can now detect and label names within transcripts, enhancing the organization and utility of recorded conversations. This improvement is particularly useful for professionals who rely on accurate and detailed transcriptions for meetings and interviews.

Google has made substantial enhancements to its camera technology with this update. The HDR+ feature now better identifies the best moment to capture a photo with a single shutter press. This improvement uses criteria such as open eyes and smiling subjects to select the optimal base frame for creating a multi-frame merged image, providing users with higher-quality photos. This enhancement is available on Pixel 6 and newer devices. Additionally, the Pro controls that offer Manual Lens Selection on the Pixel 8 Pro are now extended to the Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Users can enable this feature from the Photo Settings, giving them more precise control over their photography.

The Pixel Watch 2 gains Car Crash Detection with this update. Upon detecting a crash, the watch will initiate an automatic countdown, allowing users to cancel if it’s a false alarm or start an emergency call if needed. The watch will relay the user’s location to emergency services and allow for communication with an operator. Pixel Watch users can also leverage Google Wallet’s integration with PayPal for secure and convenient transactions. Additionally, Fall Detection has been updated to better detect falls related to cycling, enhancing safety for active users. The Google Home app on Wear OS watches receives a significant update, including a new Favorites Tile and deeper controls for smart devices. Users can now adjust settings such as fan rotation, speed, and humidifier levels directly from their watch. On the Pixel Tablet, doorbell notifications now include a snapshot of who is at the door.