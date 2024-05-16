The Google I/O conference for 2024 has been an eventful showcase of the latest developments from the tech giant, particularly concerning its flagship operating system, Android. Now, after some AI-heavy announcements, Google has offered some reassurance for Android users by revealing a new suite of security features.

These security features will be made available to users later this year, and will be compatible with devices running Android 10+ (some features will also be made available in Android 15.) “We’re committed to keeping your device and data secure on Android. We’re constantly developing new protections to help our users around the world. Look out for more security and privacy features and updates from Android,” the company said in an official blog post.

One of the most significant additions unveiled in the Android 15 beta is “Private Spaces.” This feature caters to users who juggle personal and professional lives on their smartphones. It carves out a designated area within the app drawer specifically designed to store sensitive apps. These apps require an additional layer of authentication, such as a second PIN or biometric verification, to access. This means that users will be able to segregate sensitive apps like banking or healthcare apps in a separate, password-protected area, ensuring they remain inaccessible to the user’s non-private apps.

Another new addition to Android’s security arsenal is the Theft Detection Lock, slated for release later this year. Losing a phone can be stressful, and this feature leverages Google’s AI capabilities in conjunction with motion sensors like accelerometers to detect theft attempts. If the phone is snatched from the user’s hand and the thief attempts to flee on foot, bike, or even by car, the AI will automatically lock the screen, thwarting their access. Google is making features like Theft Detection Lock and the ability to remotely lock a lost phone via a web interface available on older devices as well. And if they forces a reset of the stolen device, they will not able to set it up again without the users’ device or Google account credentials. Requiring login credentials after a factory reset renders stolen phones unusable, something that should deter theft in the first place, since the stolen device(s) will now become ineffective to criminals who can’t bypass this security measure.

Similarly, Android 15 introduces an always-on taskbar option, elevating multitasking capabilities on tablets and foldable phones, as a normal option. Originally introduced in Android 12L, this feature now becomes a standard offering, allowing users to access recent and favorite apps seamlessly. With the taskbar readily accessible, users can navigate between applications with greater ease, facilitating productivity and workflow efficiency. And if

In addition to headline features, Google’s latest Android release boasts numerous under-the-hood improvements aimed at optimizing performance and efficiency. Noteworthy among these is the integration of the AV1 video codec, offering enhanced video quality on supported devices. Furthermore, Android 15 introduces software AV1 decoding, ensuring compatibility across a wide range of hardware configurations. And in addition to this, Google notes that users will now need to provide a PIN, password or biometric authentication in order to disable the Find My Device feature, or even extend screen timeout.