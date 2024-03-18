Google is already positioning itself as a heavyweight in the AI arena, with its Gemini family of LLMs ably taking on OpenAI’s GPT models. Now, according to media reports, Apple is reportedly in active negotiations with Google to integrate Google’s Gemini AI technology, into its iPhones. This rare partnership marks a strategic move for both companies, with Apple potentially gaining access to cutting-edge AI capabilities and Google expanding itself into a software universe where any non-Apple tech giant has rarely gotten a firm footing.

Additionally, Apple has further explored the possibility of incorporating OpenAI’s ChatGPT models into its AI ecosystem, according to a report by Bloomberg. This development comes at a time when companies like Microsoft, the backer of OpenAI’s GPT-3, and Samsung, which recently partnered with Google for AI features in its Galaxy S24 series, are also making significant strides in developing advanced AI technologies for their devices.

If negotiations with Google are successful, iPhone users can expect to benefit from a range of AI-powered features powered by Google’s Gemini technology. These features may include writing assistance, and other functionalities that are aimed at enhancing user productivity and creativity. Apple may further leverage Gemini for functionalities that require significant processing power, such as complex image generation or advanced text summarization tools. This approach would complement Apple’s ongoing efforts to develop its own on-device AI models for tasks that can be handled efficiently on the iPhone itself. The upcoming iOS 18 update is expected to introduce these on-device AI functionalities, offering features that don’t require constant internet connectivity. Users can (obviously) expect more AI-powered and interesting features, and more intuitive interactions with their devices, which can lead to a more seamless and personalized user experience.

This development is hardly surprising – Apple CEO Tim Cook has already hinted at the company’s intention to introduce generative AI features on iPhones later this year. A deal with Google could significantly accelerate this process and pave the way for exciting new functionalities. “As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” Cook had remarked in February while speaking about Apple’s focus on generative AI.

The past year has already showcased the potential of AI to create captivating visuals based on your descriptions, receive real-time writing assistance for emails or essays, or have your phone intelligently summarize lengthy audio recordings. These capabilities have the potential to enhance user experience and increase user engagement with iPhones, which will be beneficial for the Cupertino-headquartered Apple.

For those who are unaware, generative AI has proved its mettle in creating new content like images, text, or code based on user prompts, and over the past year, has rapidly transformed how we interact with technology. Features like intelligent writing assistants, real-time text summarization, and creative image generation hold immense potential for user experience. While Apple has been developing its own AI models (codename Ajax), reports suggest they may be lagging behind competitors like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s GPT-3. A potential licensing deal with Google could allow Apple to bridge this gap and compete more effectively in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, especially as it is yet to catch up to its peers.