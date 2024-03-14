Like the entire tech bandwagon thats hitching its future success to AI — generative AI in particular — Amazon too is continuing to bring more of AI to its core seller businesses. An addition to that is a new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tool designed to revolutionize product listing creation for sellers. This new feature will be made available to U.S. sellers in the coming weeks, and leverages the power of AI to streamline the listing process.

Gone are the days of meticulously entering product details by hand. With this new tool, sellers will have the ability to provide the URL of their direct-to-consumer (DTC) website to Amazon. Amazon’s AI will then take over, automatically parsing the information from the provided link and generating a corresponding product listing on the Amazon marketplace. This eliminates the need for sellers to manually input product titles, descriptions, specifications, and other vital details, freeing up valuable time and resources that can be better invested in other aspects of their business.

“We are finding that generative AI has a profound capacity to simplify the effort it takes for our selling partners to create great product listings, and we will continue to innovate upon these capabilities. As we expand the breadth of attributes that we can automatically generate and further improve the quality of generated content, we keep reducing the effort needed for sellers to create high-quality product detail pages that resonate with customers,” Amazon noted in an official blog post. With the aid of generative AI – which has been an instant hit by the tech industry – sellers on Amazon’s e-commerce platform will be able to create high-quality product listings that are tailored to the platform, optimizing their visibility and discoverability among consumers, as well as provise comprehensive and accurate product information.

By leveraging AI, Amazon can tailor listings specifically for the Amazon platform, potentially increasing product discoverability and driving sales. The AI-powered feature can also optimize titles and descriptions with relevant keywords, ensuring that products appear prominently in search results when customers use specific search terms. Additionally, the AI can ensure that product information is presented in a clear, concise, and informative manner, fostering trust and encouraging purchase decisions.

This URL-based listing creation tool represents the latest chapter in Amazon’s ongoing exploration of generative AI for seller tools. In late 2023, Amazon introduced its first generation of GenAI listing features, allowing sellers to generate product titles, descriptions, and attributes with minimal input, such as a few keywords or an image of the product. These earlier features were met with positive reception, with over 100,000 sellers adopting them. Notably, Amazon reports that nearly 80% of these AI-generated listings are accepted by sellers with minimal edits, highlighting the accuracy and quality of the AI-generated content.