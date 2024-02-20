The whispers of a seismic shift in the AI chip landscape have morphed into a new development. According to media reports, SoftBank, the Japanese investment firm known for its audacious tech bets, is working on Izanagi, a $100 billion venture aimed at challenging Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market, and is seeking funds geared towards the rolling out of the same. With Izanagi, Masayoshi Son seems to bring a strategic shift for SoftBank, moving away from its traditional focus on startup investments and towards the burgeoning field of semiconductor technology in the rapidly-advancing AI landscape.

Named after Izanagi, the Japanese god of creation and life, Project Izanagi aims to establish SoftBank as a major player in the AI chip market, competing with industry giants like Nvidia Corp. and supplying semiconductors essential for AI-driven applications – something that is crucial amidst the post-generative AI hype. While Izanagi faces stiff competition from established players like Nvidia, it also presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation. The demand for AI-enabled chips is skyrocketing across various sectors, including autonomous vehicles, cloud computing, and data centers.

By investing heavily in AI chip development, SoftBank aims to capitalize on these emerging trends and solidify its position as a key player in the semiconductor industry. And if things go well, Izanagi will mark one of the largest investments in the AI arena in recent years, eclipsing Microsoft’s multi-billion-dollar bet on OpenAI (which amounted to more than $10 billion). The potential outcomes of Izanagi extend far beyond a simple win or lose scenario – success could disrupt the market by offering developers and end-users access to cutting-edge AI chips at competitive prices. This could also empower alternative AI architectures, leading to increased diversification and competition, as well as trigger further investment in AI research and development, accelerate the creation of new AI applications, and reshape the competitive landscape within the tech industry.

Following recent struggles with its startup investments, SoftBank appears to be strategically shifting its focus towards the burgeoning AI chip market. Leveraging its existing stake in Arm Holdings, a leading chip designer, Izanagi aims to develop next-generation AI chips that directly compete with Nvidia’s offerings and is set to collaborate with Arm. Son, a long-time proponent of artificial general intelligence (AGI), envisions Izanagi not only as a competitor but also as a potential contributor to achieving AGI, albeit without explicitly mentioning replicating the success of specific companies. While SoftBank has committed $30 billion to the project, the remaining $70 billion is expected to be secured from Middle Eastern investors, according to people familiar with the matter.