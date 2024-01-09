Tech giant Apple is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of its ground and pocket breaking Vision Pro mixed reality headset on February 2 in the United States. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Apple has announced that pre-orders for the Vision Pro will commence on January 19 at 5 am PST, marking the launch of the first major product category since the Apple Watch in 2015.

The Apple Vision Pro is strategically launched months after its initial unveiling, aiming to capture a market that Meta has long dominated. With a price tag of $3,499, the Vision Pro is poised to become a premium offering in the AR headset arena, surpassing the cost of Meta’s top-tier mixed and virtual reality devices by more than threefold. “The era of spatial computing has arrived,” Apple CEO Tim Cook commented on the matter. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

Entering a market bustling with various AR and virtual reality (VR) devices, the Vision Pro places Apple in direct competition with Meta, setting the stage for a clash of titans in the AR realm. The device introduces a distinctive requirement, necessitating a continuous power source. To address concerns about weight, Apple has ingeniously integrated an external battery capable of running for up to 2 hours.

Originally unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference last June, the Vision Pro boasts a 4K display for each eye and a versatile interface, allowing users to seamlessly switch between AR and VR. The device is powered by a dual-chip setup featuring Apple’s M2 chip and the dedicated R1 chip, eliminating the need for external controllers by supporting innovative navigation through eye, head, and hand tracking. What sets this device apart is the incorporation of the cutting-edge R1 chip, designed to process information from sensors in less time than the blink of an eye. This promises users an unparalleled and seamless AR experience.

Accompanying the Vision Pro is Apple’s new operating system, VisionOS, meticulously crafted for spatial computing. This three-dimensional user interface introduces intuitive gestures, enabling users to interact with apps by looking at them, tapping fingers, flicking wrists to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type. Siri integration further enhances user control, opening new avenues for seamless navigation.

As Apple gears up for the Vision Pro launch, the company promises a robust ecosystem with more than a million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps. The device will feature its dedicated App Store, offering experiences tailored explicitly for the headset. With more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade and spatial games leveraging the Vision Pro’s capabilities, Apple aims to elevate the user experience to unprecedented heights. Despite industry experts and analysts projecting modest initial revenue, Apple’s Vision Pro symbolizes a significant leap into spatial computing. UBS estimates revenue around $1.4 billion, acknowledging the device’s niche market.