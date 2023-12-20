Sony’s PlayStation 5 has achieved a milestone, surpassing 50 million units in lifetime sales, according to an announcement from the company. The announcement comes as Sony experienced its best-ever Black Friday period sales for the highly sought-after gaming console.

Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President for Global Marketing, Sales, and Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, expressed confidence in the PS5’s performance during the holiday shopping season. Despite initial concerns raised in August about weaker-than-expected sales, the console’s momentum in November and December has reassured Sony about meeting its ambitious sales target of 25 million units in the current financial year ending on March 31.

Lempel also highlighted the positive impact of promotions, noting that the company has implemented fewer promotions at this stage of the life cycle than ever before in its history.

Earlier challenges in PS5 sales were attributed to supply chain disruptions, which have since eased. Releases, such as the critically acclaimed “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” on October 20, have contributed to the console’s improved performance.

Sony’s focus on live-service titles and a push into online play is evident, with the cancellation of an online game from the popular “The Last of Us” franchise. The company aims to strike a balance between single-player and live-service gaming experiences.

The competition in the gaming industry is evolving with advancements in cloud technology, prompting discussions about the future of consoles. However, the success of the PS5 and other consoles like Nintendo’s Switch, boosted by recent game launches, demonstrates the continued appeal of traditional gaming hardware.

Upcoming titles for PlayStation, including “The Last of Us Part II Remastered” and the limited-time exclusive “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” are expected to contribute to a record-breaking year for Sony.

While the industry contemplates the impact of cloud technology on gaming, Sony remains committed to hardware sales, emphasising its belief that the catalyst for consumers to adopt next-generation consoles often revolves around exclusive game titles.

The PS5’s resurgence in sales is part of a broader market recovery, with the console market, including hardware, software, and services, expected to rebound by 7.2% this year, reaching $60.9 billion. This growth follows a decline in 2022, highlighting the resilience and enduring popularity of gaming consoles.