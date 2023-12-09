OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly working with ex-Twitter head to expand their operations in India. Rishi Jaitly comes in as a senior advisor for the company to help set up a team in India. According to a report from TechCrunch, Jaitly is facilitating talks with the government about policies regarding Artificial Intelligence.

He is also aiding OpenAI in navigating through the regulatory landscape in India and helping establish connections in the country.

Presently, OpenAI does not have a presence in India – officially. It has only gone as far as a trademark, obtained previously this month. Looking at Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, there are hints that the company is in talks with the Indian government to expand its operations and officially build a presence in India for the firm.

Despite OpenAI not having an official presence in India yet, CEO Sam Altman had a positive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi. While there has been no formal announcement, sources suggest that Jaitly has been advising OpenAI on building connections in India since Altman’s visit.

Who is Rishi Jaitly?

It is unclear whether Jaitly has been employed formally by the Altman-led firm. However, it is quite evident that he is helping OpenAI with the expansion mission. He started working with the firm after Altman visited India, and had a talk with PM Narendra Modi.

From 2007 to 2009, Rishi Jaitly had a role as the head of the public-private partnership for Google in India before his move to Twitter (now known as X) in 2012. His tenure at Twitter lasted for 4 years, till he left the organisation in 2016 to join Times Bridge as co-founder and CEO. Times Bridge is the global investment arm of The Times Group.

New Move by Altman After Recent Drama

This expansion comes in after a dramatic 5 days at OpenAI recently, which resulted in Sam Altman getting fired by the board, hired by Microsoft, and then re-joining OpenAI after firing the erstwhile board.

There was also a claim that the board was concerned about Altman’s way of handling the company’s products and his focus on the commercialisation of OpenAI.

The board grew concerned that Altman’s vision regarding the values and principles of the company was slowly getting blurred due to the profitable opportunities the products brought to the table.

This move of bringing in Jaitly to expand in India can be seen to be part of his grand vision. Major announcements are expected as Anna Makanju, the Vice President of Global Affairs at OpenAI, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming summit of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) in Delhi next week.