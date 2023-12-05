GTA Tribe, behold! Your decade-long wait for a new GTA title is coming to an end. Rockstar Games, now a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, officially unveiled the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). The grand revelation comes after a decade-long wait, with the last instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, having made its debut in 2013.

Rockstar chose to reveal the trailer on its official YouTube channel. The developer confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is set for release in 2025, so there is still a long wait for gamers to get their hands on it. It will be available on Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles at that time. Financial analysts, predicting immense success, anticipate that the new title will be an instant hit, potentially generating billions of dollars in sales annually. This speculation is rooted in the immense success of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, which sold over 190 million copies since its launch. In fact, GTA V had become the second best-selling video game of all time, following Minecraft.

If you have watched the trailer, then you will find that it has been carefully crafted to tantalize and intrigue, and provide a visual feast for gaming enthusiasts. Set against the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami, the trailer showcases the evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series. From the looks of it, the narrative centers around a male and a female protagonist, Lucia, marking a significant departure as she becomes the series’s first female lead character. The Bonnie and Clyde-inspired storyline hints at a rich and immersive gaming experience.

As the trailer unfolds, Rockstar Games offers a glimpse into the fictional state of Leonida, a sprawling landscape that encompasses Vice City and beyond. The meticulously designed world promises to be the largest and most immersive in the Grand Theft Auto series, setting the stage for a groundbreaking gaming experience. “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” Sam Houser, founder, Rockstar, said in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

The official release of the trailer, however, came after the gaming community’s long wait for the GTA VI trailer took an unexpected turn when a now-suspended account leaked it on X less than 24 hours before its scheduled debut. It was this development that prompted an expedited response from Rockstar Games. “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” read Rockstar’s post on X on Tuesday. The trailer was originally supposed to premier today at 9AM ET (and it would have been if it was not for the leak). Not that it comes as a surprise – the history of leaks and rumours regarding GTA VI is long, and the confirmation of the arrival of the trailer was enough to send the gaming community in a frenzy in November.