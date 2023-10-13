In a world driven by short-form videos and social media, Meta (formerly Facebook) is breaking new ground by enabling developers to expand the horizons of their apps. The social media giant is opening up new opportunities by making its “Sharing to Reels” feature on Instagram available to all developers. This move is expected to empower developers and content creators, creating a seamless bridge to Instagram’s dynamic Reels platform, as well as revolutionize content sharing and boost brand awareness across a global audience.

Last year, Meta initiated trials of “Sharing to Reels” on Instagram, offering users a frictionless method to share video content directly to Instagram Reels from their favorite apps. The initial phase involved several handpicked apps, including Smule, Videoleap, Reface, VivaVideo, SNOW, B612, VITA, and Zoomerang. These select partners participated in a limited alpha test, but Meta’s vision was always grander, and the broader developer community eagerly awaited their chance to participate.

The time has now come. Meta has officially opened the doors, making Sharing to Reels available to all developers. With Reels swiftly becoming Instagram’s fastest-growing content format, this integration empowers users to seamlessly share short-form videos directly from third-party apps to Instagram Reels. It’s a game-changer, allowing a broader audience to experience your app’s unique features and tools. Once integrated, third-party apps will feature a Reels button. This intuitive addition streamlines the video-sharing process, as users can now share content with a single tap. Gone are the days when users had to download video content for subsequent uploads to Instagram. This enhanced ease of sharing offers a more accessible experience to your users, saving time and eliminating unnecessary steps.

This move by Meta follows in the footsteps of TikTok’s developer-focused feature, Direct Post. This functionality simplifies the process for third-party apps to publish videos to the TikTok platform, aligning with Meta’s initiative to leverage third-party apps to generate more content for Instagram Reels. The goal is to expand the horizons of Meta’s short-form video platform, competing head-to-head with TikTok.

While Sharing to Reels is now open to all developers, Meta hasn’t announced any additional partners yet. However, the doors are wide open for interested developers to harness the potential of Sharing to Reels, offering new avenues for engaging with users and enhancing brand visibility. In a world where content is king, Sharing to Reels on Instagram emerges as a pivotal tool for developers, propelling their apps into the spotlight and revolutionizing content sharing.

Sharing to Reels opens up a world of possibilities for developers and content creators. Meta’s David Horn writes in a blog post that it can increase brand awareness and organic traffic. We have the example of Smule, a trailblazing app in the music industry, which had recognized the immense benefits of Sharing to Reels. The ability to share its musical creations directly on Facebook and Instagram has not only saved time but has also encouraged new users to explore the app.

The results were impressive, with a remarkable increase of 150% in sharing activity on both platforms and an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. Furthermore, it ensures a hassle-free integration of Sharing to Reels, and users will appreciate the convenience of sharing content directly to Instagram Reels, saving them time and making the sharing process more accessible than ever. Apart from this, Horn writes that the app’s content will also reach a wider audience through public recommendations on the Reels and Explore tabs.