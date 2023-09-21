In a world where content choices are abundant, Amazon has just unveiled a series of exciting updates to its popular Fire TV lineup. From the looks of it, Amazon’s new enhancements are designed to make your TV time more enjoyable, navigable, and personalized, and generative AI — ofcourse — will be leading the way.

One of the standout features of these updates is the integration of generative AI into Fire TV’s voice search capabilities. This means that users can now engage in more natural and conversational interactions with their Fire TV device. Instead of relying on rigid commands, you can simply ask Alexa nuanced or even open-ended questions about your content preferences. This generative AI leverages Amazon’s large language model to understand your queries better.

“With a world of content at your fingertips, sometimes the hardest thing to do is decide what to watch. Fire TV has always been great at search, but generative AI takes it to a whole new level,” said Tapas Roy, vice president of Fire TV. “We’ve leveraged our new large language model to create a much more natural and conversational way to find content using natural dialogue. Simply ask Alexa nuanced or even open-ended questions about anything from genres and actors, to storylines and scenes, and enter a conversation that will find you something new based on what you like—even if you don’t know what you’re looking for.”

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick yet, and will cost you $60. It boasts a robust 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and faster loading times. But the real highlight here is the support for Wi-Fi 6E, making it the first streaming stick in the industry to do so. This means that with a compatible router, you can enjoy streaming with lower latency, faster speeds, and minimal interference from other Wi-Fi devices in your home. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers an exceptional visual and audio experience with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio support. It also comes with 16GB of storage, doubling the capacity of the previous generation, allowing you to store more apps and games directly on the device.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience, previously available only on the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, is now accessible to more users through the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. With this feature, you can transform your TV into an ever-smart display that showcases useful information and stunning artwork when the TV is not in use.

You can easily activate the Ambient Experience using the Alexa button or voice commands, replacing blank screens with calendar reminders, sticky notes, smart device controls, audio playback from services like Amazon Music and Spotify, and more. It also doubles as an in-home art gallery with a collection of over 2,000 free, high-quality pieces of artwork from artists worldwide. Another new addition to the Ambient Experience is AI Art, which allows users to create custom backgrounds using voice commands. For example, you can ask Alexa to “create an image of cherry blossoms in the snow,” and watch as it translates your request into a unique visual display on your Fire TV screen. In the future, you’ll even be able to transform personal photos from Amazon Photos into popular art styles.

Amazon has also revamped the Fire TV experience by combining generative AI with its extensive content library. This results in a more natural, contextual, and conversational way to search for and discover content. You can ask Alexa nuanced questions about TV shows and movies, find content based on specific criteria like actors, directors, scenes, genres, or even your mood. The “Continue Watching” row makes it easier to access recently viewed content from popular streaming providers, keeping your favorites front and center. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, the new Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent choice. Priced under $50, it delivers improved performance with support for Wi-Fi 6, an updated 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, and 4K Ultra HD picture quality. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+ for a high-quality audiovisual experience. With Alexa Home Theater, you can wirelessly connect compatible Echo devices for audio playback across multiple speakers and inputs.

But wait, there’s more! Amazon is taking a significant step forward in transforming the smart home experience with the introduction of a new Alexa voice assistant powered by generative AI. This move promises to make smart homes more intuitive, conversational, and proactive, enhancing the way users interact with their devices and appliances. The new Alexa (boosted by generative AI) aims to make interactions with smart devices more natural and intuitive. Users will no longer need to rely on specific phrases or device names to control their smart homes. Instead, they can engage in more conversational and context-aware conversations with Alexa. For example, saying, “Alexa, I’m cold,” will prompt Alexa to adjust the thermostat accordingly.

This conversational capability is a significant improvement, as it eliminates the frustration of having to repeat commands or navigate through complex instructions. The new Alexa leverages a large language model optimized for the Alexa use case, ensuring a seamless and intelligent interaction. Amazon is also making it easier for users to connect and manage different smart devices – it will now provide tools and APIs to device makers, allowing them to integrate their devices seamlessly with Alexa. Dynamic Controller and Action Controller are two such solutions – Dynamic Controller helps Alexa understand the unique capabilities of each device, while Action Controller defines simple actions that devices can support, enabling more natural voice commands.