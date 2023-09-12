Amid calls for a major revamp and some considerable slide in sales, Apple today announced its latest iPhone — perhaps company’s most significant refresh since iPhone 12’s design change. The event was once again broadcast in typical Apple-cinematic fashion, live from its Cupertino headquarters on September 12 from 10:30 PM IST.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the iPhone 15 series, which this year includes not one, not two, but four distinct models to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. The lineup comprises the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and serves as the successor to the iPhone 14 series.

The new iPhone 15 series introduces exciting color options as well. The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in Midnight, Light Green, Yellow, Blue, and brilliant new reddish pink, colros which Apple says, are created by infusing these into the glass using metal ions. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are comparatively sleeker design and a more durable titanium chassis. These iPhones feature a slightly thicker profile, with the iPhone 15 Pro measuring 8.25mm in thickness.

In perhaps the most significant design upgrade since iPhone 12, the higher end models of iPhone 15 get titanium side finishes, an upgrade from the smudgy stainless steels that we saw in existing line-ups. The iPhone Pro models get an upgraded camera setup with better telephoto capabilities. This innovative lens offers a 5x-6x optical zoom, double the zoom capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro. And if this is not enough, the tech titan also revealed an all-new “U2” ultra-wideband chip, which is said to aid in safety and security by enhancing location tracking in the Find My iPhone app.

The iPhone 15 series introduces a host of advanced features and hardware improvements. The devices are powered by the A17 Bionic chip, promising noticeably faster performance and enhanced efficiency. They also support Wi-Fi 6E, providing faster and more stable connections, as well as a USB Type-C port (a change from the traditional lightning port). The iPhone 15 also comes with a 6.1-inch display with 120 HZ refresh rate and OLED panels. Faster wireless charging speeds are offered across the iPhone 15 lineup – 20W for the standard iPhone 15 models and up to 35W for the Pro models.

Apple has also taken steps toward environmental conservation and efficient manufacturing, and it has done so by a rather interesting feature. The company is exploring the use of 3D printers to craft steel chassis for certain smartwatches. This approach eliminates the need for cutting large metal slabs into shape, reducing material usage and manufacturing time. The newly launched iPhones already have several 100% recycled hardware components inside, including copper.

For consumers who cannot wait to get their hands on the smartphones, they do not have to wait for long – Apple is making the iPhone 15 available for users in the Indian market, as well as some other regions, on the day of the launch itself. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have seen a slight price hike. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 in the United States. The base models’ prices remain similar to last year, with the iPhone 15 starting at $799 (approximately ₹66,305) and the iPhone 15 Plus at $899 (about ₹74,604).

A significant revelation during the event was Apple’s decision to make the “Made-in-India” iPhone 15 available on the very first day of its global launch. While the majority of iPhone 15 units are still manufactured in China, this marks a historic moment as the latest generation of the iPhone assembled in India was made accessible to consumers worldwide on launch day. This move serves as the latest result of Apple’s recent efforts to shift the production of its devices from China to India.

The Wanderlust event was not solely about the iPhone 15 – the tech titan also took the opportunity to announce the official release dates for its upcoming operating systems. The iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, initially unveiled at the WWDC 23 event in June, will soon be available to users worldwide. These updates promise to bring new features and improvements to Apple’s diverse product ecosystem.