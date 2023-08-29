ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus will now be getting a new companion. OpenAI, the firm that kickstarted the ongoing AI trend with the introduction of its chatbot, has now has unveiled ChatGPT Enterprise, an iteration of its AI-powered chatbot designed specifically for business environments. Building upon the success of its predecessor, ChatGPT, the enterprise edition introduces advanced privacy measures, data analysis capabilities, enhanced performance, and customization options that are tailored to the specific needs of businesses.

“We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

ChatGPT Enterprise is powered by GPT-4, OpenAI’s most-powerful AI model till date. This version offers priority and unlimited access to GPT-4, boasting twice the performance speed of the standard model. The context window has been expanded to a substantial 32,000 tokens, providing increased context for more accurate and relevant responses. The pricing of ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI noted, will depend on each company’s usage and use cases.

Under the new plan, OpenAI will not be training its AI models on any business data or conversations either. The company further notes that the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. And much like ChatGPT – which is nothing short of a household name today and has been adopted by teams in more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies (according to OpenAI) – ChatGPT Enterprise can perform tasks such as drafting emails, composing essays, and debugging computer code. The enterprise version not only offers these core functionalities but also incorporates advanced features suitable for business environments.

Apart from this, ChatGPT Enterprise provides customization options, allowing businesses to tailor the chatbot’s knowledge and capabilities according to their specific industry and use cases. OpenAI has introduced an admin console for ChatGPT Enterprise, providing businesses with tools to manage and oversee how their employees utilize the platform. The admin console includes features such as integrations for single sign-on (SSO), domain verification, and a dashboard that presents usage statistics.

Moreover, businesses can create shared conversation templates, facilitating collaboration within the organization and streamlining workflows. ChatGPT Enterprise is not an unexpected tool – OpenAI first teased it in April, and has already noticed strong interest from businesses in adopting an enterprise-focused version of ChatGPT. The company highlights its engagement with prominent organizations such as Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier. These businesses have been early adopters of ChatGPT Enterprise, integrating it into their operations for various purposes, such as improving communication, accelerating coding tasks, and generating insights.

ChatGPT Enterprise is also set to come with unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis, which allows ChatGPT to analyze data, create charts, solve math problems and more, including from uploaded files, in seconds.