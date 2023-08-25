Days after it announced its new portable Playstation model along with a string of accessories (including a set of earbuds), Sony is further pushing on its gaming division by acquiring Audeze. The Orange Country, California-based firm is best known for its high-end headphones, targeted at gamers and audio producers. Though more of a brand making mostly expensive, speciality audio-gear, Audeze commands high value among its select group of buyers, thus prompting the Sony acquisition.

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Audeze uses patented technologies and unique planar magnetic drivers to deliver what its users have often called, outstanding sound experience. The gear is targeted at high-end gamers as well as recording professionals, including sound engineers at many game development studios. The upstart designs and manufactures its planar magnetic drivers and professional headphones in its California facility.

“Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO at Audeze. “We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level.”

While Audeze gains much wider reach, thanks to Sony’s massive global footprint, the Japanese electronics conglomerate adds yet another high-quality, speciality product to its growing entertainment hardware portfolio. Sony made its gaming intentions clear few days back, with the launch of PlayStation Portal, along with a host of other accessories. The Audeze acquisition, further indicates Sony’s plans of firmly sprucing up its gaming segment, with necessary financial resources.

Sony has confirmed that the Audeze brand will continue going forward, while the company maintains offices in the OC.