In an official invite, Samsung announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place in the last week of July – July 26, to be precise – and will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea. This already makes the upcoming event a significant one – it is the first time the Galaxy Unpacked event is being hosted in Samsung’s home country. The previous iterations of the Galaxy Unpacked event were usually hosted in the US or Europe.

“A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side,” Samsung said in its event invitation. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences.”

Interested folks can watch the taking the wraps off Samsung’s newest foldables from Samsung’s website itself – Samsung confirmed that it will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and on the company’s official YouTube channel at 7 AM ET, which translates to 4 AM PT or 12 PM BST.

The event – termed “On the Flip Side” – is set to be the platform wherein the company’s foldable devices (amongst others) for the year will be unveiled. Chief among these devices is Samsung’s fifth and newest generation of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (the successor of the Galaxy Flip 4) foldable phones, along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The upcoming event will be Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked this year — the company had already launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the first launch event in February.

Media reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a much larger cover display, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a familiar design and a new hinge. It is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

Other devices expected to be showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event include wearables like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones, as well as the Samsung Tab S9 series. Interested users can make a reservation for the company’s host of upcoming devices and get a Samsung Credit of $50 to buy accessories when they pre-order. The company notes that this offer is being made available for a limited period only, so hurry up.