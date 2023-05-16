IBM has officially confirmed its acquisition of leading data security company Polar. The move is aimed at enhancing IBM’s Guardium unit, which specializes in data protection and privacy solutions. This acquisition comes as no surprise, considering IBM’s push to expand its security offerings and addressing the growing concerns around data breaches and cyber threats.

In an official statement, IBM confirmed that the Israeli startup has been acquired for an undisclosed amount. Estimates, however, put the value of the deal at around $60 million, marking it as the fifth acquisition by IBM this year. The company has acquired several Israel companies in the past, which includes the likes of data observability startup Databand.ai, EZSource, Trusteer, and others.

Polar brings to the table its advanced technologies and expertise in data security, particularly in the areas of data classification, encryption, and access controls. IBM noted that it intends to Polar Security’s data security posture management (DPSM) tech into its own Guardium unit of data security products. By integrating Polar into the Guardium unit, IBM aims to further bolster its capabilities in safeguarding sensitive data across various industries and providing security teams with a “data security platform that spans all data types across all storage locations.”

Polar is a good choice for IBM – the two-year-old firm came out of stealth last year (in January 2022) when it announced that it had raised $8.5 million in seed funding. IBM describes the firm as a “pioneer” of DPSM, while it specializes in data security solutions and the automation of cloud data security and compliance.

“An agentless platform that connects within minutes, Polar Security can automatically find unknown and sensitive data across the cloud, including structured and unstructured assets within cloud service providers, SaaS properties, and data lakes. Once discovered, Polar Security classifies the data, maps the potential and actual flow of that data, and identifies vulnerabilities, such as misconfigurations, over-entitlements, and behavior that violates policy or regulations,” IBM writes in its press release, adding that “based on a risk-based prioritization methodology, Polar Security provides remediation reports that pinpoint the most pressing security risks and compliance violations and provides an analysis of the underlying causes and practical recommendations to address them.”

Unsurprisingly, it gives IBM a competitive advantage in the data security market. By integrating Polar’s capabilities, IBM can differentiate itself from competitors by offering innovative and cutting-edge solutions. This move positions IBM as a leader in the data security space, enabling them to attract more clients and gain a larger market share. This development also reinforces the company’s commitment to providing robust and comprehensive data protection solutions to its clients, as well as delivering enhanced data security measures that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s digital landscape. In a world where data breaches are becoming more sophisticated and prevalent, organizations are increasingly seeking advanced security measures to safeguard their sensitive information.

This acquisition also highlights the growing importance of data security and privacy in the modern business landscape. As companies continue to digitize their operations and handle vast amounts of sensitive data, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of that data becomes paramount. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and acquiring specialized companies like Polar, IBM is positioning itself as a trusted leader in the data security domain.