At the ongoing Google I/O 2023 developer conference, Google showed a slew of some pretty nitty generative AI features, that are coming to its Workspace suite for businesses. Later this month, these new features will be available to a limited set of testers, while becoming publicly available by later this year.

To start with, we saw Google demonstrated a ton of exciting examples wherein generative AI takes care of some of the starting bits of your workspace documents. Several times, when you start to write a note, a job description, an essay etc. on Google Docs, one struggles to set a starting point. That is where Google’s generative AI, which is also powering Bard, comes into picture.

You can simply mention the ideas you are look for, for example “Generate a job description for a senior editorial intern at a technology news website”. No guesses for who wants that? You input that text in a dialog box displayed at the sidebar, and it will automatically generate a neatly formatted job description, that is more than a helpful start for your hiring needs.

Similarly, both Google Sheets and Slides are now going to add these generative AI prompts to help users get a start on their projects, while fine tuning them by “collaborating” with the in-built AI. Sheets for example, can automatically generate a format for you, which you can then use to do further work. Just say “generate a standard unit economics table for my cake delivery business” and it would literally come back with a neatly laid out table, with sample data for you to begin with.

Similar generative AI features are expected to come up in other Google Workspace tools, for which Workspace admins can keep a track using the new ‘Duet AI’ news place. These features are being made available to select testers from later this month while will be publicly available starting later this year.