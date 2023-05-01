The Indian government is known to axe apps that prove to be detrimental to maintaining the country’s sovereignty, national security, and data privacy – over 250 Chinese apps (including PUBG) found that out the hard way. This time, the central government blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were being used in Jammu and Kashmir for the purpose of spreading terror.

According to media reports, the Indian government blocked the mobile apps after receiving inputs from intelligence agencies, and after receiving the list of apps that posed a threat to national security and were not compliant with Indian laws. The apps in question have been alleged to be in use by terror groups, and act as communication platforms for terrorists in Kashmir.

The reports reveal that the mobile applications, according to central intelligence agencies, were being used to communicate with the supporters and on-ground workers (OGW) of the aforementioned terrorists and circulate anti-India messages amongst them. Sources added that the apps were also used to receive instructions from Pakistan.

According to ANI, the blocked mobile applications are Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema, Crypviser, Enigma, and Safeswiss. The apps, according to media reports have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. Since the apps do not have any representatives in India, they could not be contacted.

“Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app,” an official commented, as quoted by ANI.

The decision of the government to block 14 mobile messaging apps that were largely being used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror seems to be a significant step towards curbing the spread of terrorism in the region. Jammu and Kashmir, a border state in northern India, has long been a hotbed of terrorist activity, with various militant groups operating in the region. These groups have been known to use social media and encrypted messaging apps to communicate with each other and coordinate their activities.

The Indian government has been working to crack down on terror activities in the region and stop the misuse of social media and other communication channels by militant groups. The blocking of these apps is a significant step towards achieving this goal, as it makes it more difficult for terrorist groups to communicate and coordinate their activities.