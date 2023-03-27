There is further drama unfolding at Twitter, adding to a chain of dramatic events following its acquisition, lay-offs, public Musk-employee spats and what not. In a recent court filing first reported by NYT, Twitter has revealed that “parts” of its core source code have been leaked online, on popular code repository site Github.

According to verbatim from filing, “various excerpts” of Twitter’s source code were posted on Microsoft-owned Github. These include critical code that is form part of the core that runs Twitter on web and various mobile platforms, and has been ironically posted by one user named ‘FreeSpeechEnthusiast’.

Github said it had taken down the code on Friday, per Twitter’s request.

Twitter has asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce “All identifying information”, as a part of a copyright infringement lawsuit filed on March 24th. Github has not publicly responded to the same.