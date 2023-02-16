After helming world’s largest video streaming platform for over nine years, Susan Wojcicki, Youtube CEO since 2014, has decided to step down. Taking her place would be Youtube’s current chief product officer Neal Mohan. This was earlier revelead by Wojcicki in a note to Youtube employees, and later posted on the official Youtube blog.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about. The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.”, Wojcicki said in her note.

Mohan, who was till now serving as Youtube’s Chief Product Officer, will now be promoted to an SVP position and head of Youtube. Mohan has had a long career with Google, having joined the search giant back in 2007 when Google acquired DoubleClick. He became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015. Since then, he has been instrumental in putting place senior product and UX teams at the streaming giant, and played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team.

While Wojcicki hasn’t made her next move clear, she will continue to work with Google in an advisory position. “As for me, in the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition. In the longer term, I’ve agreed with Sundar to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet. This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies”, she added.