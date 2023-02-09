Twitter is continuing to gradually expand the roll out of its paid verification service, Twitter Blue. After having launched it in most developed markets, the service has now been launched in emerging markets of India, Indonesia and Brazil. These countries provide the largest volume of users to Twitter, even though revenue from these markets is still significantly less.

However, unlike what Elon Musk had previously mentioned, pricing of Twitter Blue has not been lowered in emerging markets. It remains at $10.9 on iOS and Android in India, and about $7.8 for users paying through the web, for instance.

Last Week, the Elon Musk owned social media platform had launched its Blue service in 6 new markets, which were Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. With new expansion today, total number of regions where Twitter Blue is available has moved up to 15. At the time of its final relaunch, the service was available in a handful of countries, and as of last month, it was available in Japan, the US, the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ever since Musk acquired Twitter, the company has been in a constant state of turmoil, to say the least. Musk has mentioned several times, as to how Twitter is laden with debt and has to generate quick additional income and decrease costs to stay afloat. While Twitter Blue is a response to the former, mass layoffs, re-hires and re- layoffs are a response to the latter.