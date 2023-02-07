Tuesday promised the launch of an impressive range of OnePlus products, and from the looks of it, the company has delivered. At its Cloud 11 launch event in New Delhi, the OPPO subsidiary has finally, after a long wait, introduced the all-new OnePlus 11 5G. The device brings back the Hasselblad branding we saw earlier with the OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro models and promises to be a smooth, fast performer.

Having the distinction of being the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces Ready, the OnePlus 11 5G is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. As the company’s first flagship smartphone this year, the device carries within itself a host of improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. With a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display that uses LTPO 3.0 technology, the curved screen boasts an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz, while the display supports HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

The camera system for the OnePlus 11 5G is an impressive one – it sports a triple camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. While the main camera has an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, the other two cameras include a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with a 115-degree FOV, as well as a 32 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. The front camera has a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

According to the company, the device will work on the 5G networks of all three major US carriers at launch and will run on OxygenOS 13, which is based on Android 13. The display supports Dolby Vision as well, while the device’s speakers support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking, which provides a Spatial Audio-like experience. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, and NFC, among others. It also supports 100W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, which promises a full charge in 25 minutes.

If you are wondering how big of a hole it will cut in your pockets, here is the answer. For customers in the US, the device starts at $699 for 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For the other variant – which comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – it will cost you $799. For customers in India, the device is priced at ₹56,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs ₹61,999, and is offered in color options. You can preorder the device today, and sales begin on February 14.

Other devices made at the event include the introduction of the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro, a premium mechanical keyboard that comes with swappable linear and is compatible with Linus, Windows, and MacOS. It will be available from April 2023. And the OnePlus Pad – the company’s first-ever offering in the tablet space – comes with a Dimensity 9000 chipset and storage of 8GB RAM+128GB UFS 3.1. It will be available in India, North America, and Europe starting this April, though there is no information on the pricing.